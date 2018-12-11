PHUKET: A fire that broke out at a workers’ residence building in Wichit yesterday (Dec10) caused an estimated B300,000 in damage, but no persons were injured in the blaze.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 December 2018, 12:20PM

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

Lt Col Narong Muangduang of the Wichit Police and emergency services were notified of the fire, on Thep Anusorn Rd, at 2pm.

Fire teams and police arrived to find smoke billowing out of the building and blanketing the street.

Col Narong noted that four rooms in the building had been gutted by the fire.

The front of the building was used as a storage area for building materials and wood materials for fitting windows.

“The fire started at this storage area and spread into the four rooms quickly,” Col Narong said.

However, firefighters brought the flames under control within 30 minutes.

No persons were injured in the blaze but the four rooms were damaged, Col Narong confirmed.

“The damage is estimated at about B300,000,” he added.

“We have not confirmed the cause of the fire, but we have forensic police inspecting the site today,” Col Narong said.

The fire in Wichit yesterday followed Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) Chief Prapan Kanprasang warning people to beware household fires after blazes broke out at two workers’ camps in Phuket last Thursday (Dec 6). (See stories here and here.)