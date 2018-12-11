THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Fire breaks out at workers’ residence in Wichit

PHUKET: A fire that broke out at a workers’ residence building in Wichit yesterday (Dec10) caused an estimated B300,000 in damage, but no persons were injured in the blaze.

accidentspolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 11 December 2018, 12:20PM

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

The fire broke out at a storage area used for building materials. Photo: Wichit Police

Lt Col Narong Muangduang of the Wichit Police and emergency services were notified of the fire, on Thep Anusorn Rd, at 2pm.

Fire teams and police arrived to find smoke billowing out of the building and blanketing the street.

Col Narong noted that four rooms in the building had been gutted by the fire.

The front of the building was used as a storage area for building materials and wood materials for fitting windows.

“The fire started at this storage area and spread into the four rooms quickly,” Col Narong said.

QSI International School Phuket

However, firefighters brought the flames under control within 30 minutes.

No persons were injured in the blaze but the four rooms were damaged, Col Narong confirmed.

“The damage is estimated at about B300,000,” he added.

“We have not confirmed the cause of the fire, but we have forensic police inspecting the site today,” Col Narong said.

The fire in Wichit yesterday followed Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket) Chief Prapan Kanprasang warning people to beware household fires after blazes broke out at two workers’ camps in Phuket last Thursday (Dec 6). (See stories here and here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Man survives high-speed slam into six-wheeled truck
Two tourists killed in motorbike collision with car in Chalong
Phuket airport taxi driver charges for deadly wipeout stall
Phuket van driver falls asleep at the wheel, slams into street lamp
Aussie safe after yacht catches ablaze off Patong Beach
Woman safe after pinned under cab in 7-Eleven delivery truck flip
Filipina expat escapes unharmed as car rolls at airport turnoff roadworks
Blood test clears Brit expat of drunk driving in horrific accident
Speeding wipeout Phuket taxi driver named, charge confirmed
Phuket taxi driver charged for killing motorbike rider in deadly wipeout
Woman killed in high-speed motorbike collision
Phuket pickup driver flees scene with friends after early morning crash
American tourist in ICU after Krabi rock climbing fall
Brit expat charged for horrific Phuket accident

 

Phuket community
Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks

Huh, 3months work for 1.5 km road resurfacing? This is a joke, yes? Can't be true. 1.5 km: 1 ...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

... Thousands? Really? And all for free? Wow! My point is, taking care of water quality. Not about ...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

"It should be a no-go area" Thousands of people like to visit those areas like Bang Wad Da...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A testament to life

Sure he was a good bloke but most readers wouldn't have known him, one story about his passing i...(Read More)

Police search for man missing at Phuket reservoir

This water reservoir is for housing water supply, right? Are private people allowed to be there, d...(Read More)

Six healthy movements to loosen your spine

OMG. Your neck in movement 2 looks terrible. Never do it like that! You should keep your neck in lin...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

The whole 'free internet exercise' confirm in a way that the government expects that the poo...(Read More)

New tax law to see online, bank transfers to be monitored

.... 'My' guests are 'non paying friends'. Arriving Phuket airport they hand over ...(Read More)

Thailand worst in Asean for road deaths

Anyone who has driven on Thai roads already knows this. Driving standards are abysmal, common sense ...(Read More)

Full Time: Expat community reels over death of Matthew Pond

Miss you mate ...(Read More)

 

HeadStart International School Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Go Air
Dream Beach Club

 