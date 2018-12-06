PHUKET: Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket), has warned people to beware household fires after blazes broke out at two workersâ€™ camps in Phuket this morning (Dec 6).

By Chutharat Plerin

Thursday 6 December 2018, 07:16PM

After the first fire at a workersâ€™ camp in Kathu was contained, a second fire broke out at a workersâ€™ camp in Pa Khlok this morning (Dec 6). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The first fire engulfed multiple units at a two-storey residential building at a workers’ camp in Kathu at about 7:30am. (See story here.)

That blaze was followed by another fire, this one at another workers’ camp in Soi Khunluang, Moo 1, Pa Khlok, at 11:40am.

No persons were injured in either of the two blazes today, despite many of the housing units being destroyed by the fires, police confirmed.

“I urge Phuket in people to be especially aware of fire hazards in the home,” Mr Prapan said. “People should prevent the risk of fire by checking flammable items both inside and outside house.

“Also, before leaving home, please check the electrical appliances and do not light incense or candles in the house and then leave home.

“If you burn garbage, please be careful to stay near the fire to prevent it from spreading,” he added.

Mr Prapan also cautioned people to be aware of any dry grass areas around their homes.

“The season has changed quickly. Hot weather and a lack of rain in areas can cause fires to spread easily,” he said.

“Not being aware of the fire hazards around the home only increases the risk,” he added.

“Do not throw away cigarette butts in risk areas, such as dry grass. Also, please keep fire extinguishers in good condition at all times.” Mr Prapan said.

People who see any fire unattended and seemingly causing risk to life or property were urged to call the 199 fire emergency hotline.

“In case of fire, people should use any fire extinguishers available to counter the fire while waiting for help to arrive,” Mr Prapan said.

“Local fire departments in Phuket are ready to deal with fire accidents. We have teams of firefighters with the appropriate equipment to access the area and help people quickly,” Mr Prapan assured.