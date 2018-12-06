Capt Wattanatorn Bumrongtin of the Kathu Police was notified of the fire, at a workers’ camp in Soi Sikor, near Moo Baan Phuket Hopeland in Moo 6, Kathu (see map below), at 7:10 am.
Police arrived with firefighters and rescue workers and brought the flames under control within 30 minutes.
No persons were injured in the blaze, police confirmed.
Police at this stage believe that an electrical short circuit started the fire, but have confirmed they are still investigating the scene.
The damage caused to the worker’s modest rooms, and their belongings lost to the flames, has yet to be determined, police noted.
