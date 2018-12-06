PHUKET: Workers at a camp in Kathu escaped injury when their two-storey residential building went up in flames this morning (Dec 6).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 6 December 2018, 01:18PM

Firefighters took 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Photo: Kathu Police

Capt Wattanatorn Bumrongtin of the Kathu Police was notified of the fire, at a workers’ camp in Soi Sikor, near Moo Baan Phuket Hopeland in Moo 6, Kathu (see map below), at 7:10 am.

Police arrived with firefighters and rescue workers and brought the flames under control within 30 minutes.

No persons were injured in the blaze, police confirmed.

Police at this stage believe that an electrical short circuit started the fire, but have confirmed they are still investigating the scene.

The damage caused to the worker’s modest rooms, and their belongings lost to the flames, has yet to be determined, police noted.