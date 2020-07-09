Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Feeding Friends Patong COVID food relief campaign draws to a close

Feeding Friends Patong COVID food relief campaign draws to a close

PHUKET: The food relief and basic supplies drive by the Feeding Friends Patong campaign came to an end today (July 9) after providing more than 20,000 meals to people in Patong left without any form of income to support themselves due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19economicstourismpatongcharity
By The Phuket News

Thursday 9 July 2020, 06:22PM

Hundreds of people still lined up to receive the contribution bags just today (July 9). Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Hundreds of people still lined up to receive the contribution bags just today (July 9). Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Hundreds of people still lined up to receive the contribution bags just today (July 9). Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Hundreds of people still lined up to receive the contribution bags just today (July 9). Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Hundreds of people still lined up to receive the contribution bags just today (July 9). Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Hundreds of people still lined up to receive the contribution bags just today (July 9). Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Hundreds of people still lined up to receive the contribution bags just today (July 9). Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Hundreds of people still lined up to receive the contribution bags just today (July 9). Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Hundreds of people still lined up to receive the contribution bags just today (July 9). Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Hundreds of people still lined up to receive the contribution bags just today (July 9). Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

The Feeding Friends Patong team from Sweet Restaurant and Tong Fa Massage and Spa. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

The Feeding Friends Patong team from Sweet Restaurant and Tong Fa Massage and Spa. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

« »

Long-term Phuket expat Wal Brown, owner of Sweet Restaurant in Patong, who launched the campaign with Tony Love Linay of Tong Fa Massage and Spa, told The Phuket News that 520 contribution bags were handed out today, twice the usual daily number.

“The bags today also contained twice the standard amount of food staples so that people will have food to last longer,” Wal said.

The campaign has come to an end as the donations have dried up, Wal explained.

“We have spent over B600,000 in donations over the past three months, altogether providing more than 20,000 meals,” he noted.

“We have done our part over the past three months. Now it is the government’s job, but sending people back to work when there are no tourists has not helped,” said Wal, who earlier this year was bestowed the Order of Australia national award for his service to the community.

Binomo

Wal gave all the credit to the Thai staff at Sweet Restaurant and at Tong Fa Massage and Spa for their efforts throughout the campaign, with a special for Promprom Thongtham.

“They’ve really done all the work. They bought and packed the bags, organised the deliveries and worked with local officials to make this happen, and Tony organised all the funds from Australia,” he said.

“It has been very rewarding for all the Thai staff to be involved in this, to give so much to so many,” he added.

However, the problem is far from over, Wal noted.

“The level of poverty some people are living in in Patong is appalling. You have to walk to the end of small soi’s at the back of moo baan (neighbourhoods), but it is there. And some of the conditions, when you see it, hits you hard, especially when you see what little children are living in,” Wal explained.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Hit-and-run monk killer tests negative for alcohol, say police
New turtle nest found near Khao Lak
Bangla workers plea to health ministry for help
Push for total Thai ban on wildlife trade
Thai hotels transform under the ‘New Normal’
No US base in Thailand: Apirat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Civil partnership bill in Thailand; activists say doesn’t go far enough! || July 8
Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices
Power outage to affects parts of Patong
‘Travel bubbles’ plan tipped to be put on ice
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Monkeys & coconuts making people go bananas! Doomed Phoenix boat, 2 years later || July 7
China censors Hong Kong internet, Taiwan fears it will be next
Worried about visa status? Then come and see us, advises Phuket Immigration Chief
Key Phuket tourism figures slam ’worst is over’ claim as food donations drive continue
Phuket Town Mayor Somjai praises reopening of Lard Yai walking street

 

Phuket community
Task force to be formed to track tourists

To all the idiots making comments about tourists being tracked, read the bloody story first! ...(Read More)

Thai hotels transform under the ‘New Normal’

All they have to do , is keep the Chinese out of Thailand , problem solved....(Read More)

Key Phuket tourism figures slam ’worst is over’ claim as food donations drive continue

“We have to move away from quantity to quality.” Mr Tanes said. 5555555. Phuket had that so th...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

This thing went only that way because they were Thai tourists involved. If it would have been foreig...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Well, after all, as the Phuket tourist industry is in bad shape ( including financial positions rest...(Read More)

No US base in Thailand: Apirat

Who did stir up issues that might create conflict in the region? When press (?) ask questions, just ...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Funny to read how all 'involved' tried to make a great 'Gordian Knot'. At the end o...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Not overcharge Thai tourists, but overcharge foreign tourists 10-20%. Why this different charging/sc...(Read More)

Worried about visa status? Then come and see us, advises Phuket Immigration Chief

Spelling correction: 'Wrack' = 'Wreck'....(Read More)

‘Travel bubbles’ plan tipped to be put on ice

As business men, technicians and foreign medical patients ( sick people) are allowed now into Thaila...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360

 