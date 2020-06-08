BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket’s Wal Brown bestowed Order of Australia Medal

Phuket’s Wal Brown bestowed Order of Australia Medal

PHUKET: Long-term Phuket expat Wal brown has been bestowed the order of Australia national award for his service to the community.


By The Phuket News

Monday 8 June 2020, 08:43PM

Wal Brown OAM. Photo: Supplied

Wal Brown OAM. Photo: Supplied

Feeding Friends Patong helping those in need. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Feeding Friends Patong helping those in need. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Feeding Friends Patong helping those in need. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Feeding Friends Patong helping those in need. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Feeding Friends Patong helping those in need. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Feeding Friends Patong helping those in need. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Feeding Friends Patong helping those in need. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Feeding Friends Patong helping those in need. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Feeding Friends Patong helping those in need. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

Feeding Friends Patong helping those in need. Photo: Feeding Friends Patong / Facebook

« »

Australian Ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon honoured the occasion with a special thank you in his video message to Australians in the Kingdom earlier today (June 8).

“I would like to start today’s video by honouring a special Australian. Wal Brown was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the Queen’s Birthday honours list overnight for his services to the international community in Phuket,” Amb McKinnon said.

“Wal is a legend down in Phuket. He was head of Region 8 Police Volunteers for some years and provided incredible assistance to visitors to the island.

“When Phuket citizens were doing it tough last month as a result of the economic downturn due to COVID-19, Wal sprang into action to coordinate food donations for those in need,” Amb McKinnon added.

“He’s also been a fantastic friend to our consulate-general in Phuket since it was established.

“Wal Brown, thank you – and take a bow,” the Ambassador noted.

Matthew Barclay, the Australian Consul-General to Phuket, is well acquainted with Wal’s years of service to people visiting and living on the island.

“This is incredibly well deserved recognition for Wal. He is an incredible Australian and a truly great member of the Phuket community. Whether it be his long contribution to community policing with the Region 8 police volunteers, his support for the needy in his neighbourhood or advice to Aussie tourists experiencing Phuket for the first time, Wal has done so with the utmost passion, kindness and care,” Mr Barclay explained.

“It stands to reason that before I took up my posting here that I knew the name of one person I wanted to meet straight away on reputation alone – that was Wal,” he added.

The Phuket News was told that arrangements are being made to recognise Wal for receiving the award in the near future.

The esteemed award is much welcome, Wal told The Phuket News this evening after he returned from helping with his latest campaign, Feeding Friends Patong, launched with the help of friends to help feed people in Patong left without any income due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“[It’s a] Fantastic feeling for myself and my family, They know more about what I did, actually we as a group did, to support Australian tourists, and for that matter all tourists in Phuket and Patong through the Immigration Volunteers and then the Region 8 Police Volunteers,” Wal said.

“When I was first contacted four months ago advising me that I was nominated as a possible recipient for an award and that I was not to talk to anyone about the possible nomination. I was skeptical about it and how it would affect my life here in Thailand,” Wal explained.

“I couldn’t talk about it and I felt some of them – my other volunteers, 45 of them from 12 other countries – deserve recognition. Anyway I said yes and left it at that. I did not hear another thing about it until this morning,” he added.

“I’m not sure if I am breaking any confidence but I was considered for a term as Honorary Consul for Australia after Larry Cunningham retired. This I declined reluctantly because I felt at the time that I was doing more for tourists working with the police than I could if working from the consul’s office… 

“Our Volunteer Program was cancelled two years ago by the new incoming police colonel to Patong and hasn’t been restarted as yet, mainly because of the impact of the coronavirus this year,” Wal explained.

“The volunteer impact on tourism is massive, more than the police realise, when we Patrol the streets and beach we talk with tens of thousands of tourists each year. Why do we do this? To make the tourists feel good, comfortable, inspired by letting them see us working with the police and take their problems we are told about back to the police, tessabaan [municiaplity] or other government agency. This in turn helps the government.”

The presence also helps with the image of Phuket, and Patong, in the international media, he added.

“How many news feeds from other countries come to Patong to do a story and want a volunteer that speaks their language to walk with them,” Wal noted.

Right here, right now

Regarding the current situation which has left thousands in Patong alone without any income to provide for themselves, Wal commented, “How do I feel about the actions the local government has  taken with the coronavirus? The results are on the government’s side. I felt at times that the lockdown could have been opened in some areas quicker, but for what? Businesses will not open any faster and be productive,” he said.

“There is still a long way to go before Phuket, and Patong, can get back to [a similar situation to] this time last year and it will need a lot from the local government to understand the issues local businesses will face to get the Thai economy started,” Wal said.

“My current project [Feeding Friends Patong] is working with Tony Love Linay and Ally Gleeson, who coordinates Phuket Thailand Groupies with Lynda Munro. Monies raised mainly in Australia are used to provide food packages for Thai people in need. We are doing around 2,000 meals per week and 400 packs of milk for children,” Wal added.

For more information about Feeding Friends Patong, see their Facebook page, here.

See also:

Phuket: Lending a helping hand to the island’s tourists and expats

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket beaches to reopen Tuesday! Employing ex-convicts? 7 new Thailand cases! || June 8
Immigration hunting B280mn scam gang, Phuket victim loses B1.4mn
Phuket marks 14 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
B2.9bn to restart grassroots businesses
Poll shows opinions polarised over Prayut’s first year as PM
Global virus deaths top 400,000 as Latin America infections rise
CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures
Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening
Phuket marks 13 days without new COVID-19 infection, total holds at 227
‘Burn down racism’: global protests mark George Floyd’s death
Roads flooded as heavy rains drench Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Not so fast
Phetchaburi man nabbed in Phuket with meth
Thai student returns from Russia, tests positive for COVID-19
More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights

 

Phuket community
CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Further to my other comment, I will be making sure i follow all rules of social distancing etc while...(Read More)

CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Are we missing something in translations here? I'm embarking on my swim tomorrow at a beach wit...(Read More)

B2.9bn to restart grassroots businesses

sigh......(Read More)

More Thai airports allowed to re-open for domestic flights

Is a good news the opening of all these airports, but the second most important of the country is ...(Read More)

CCSA security chief warns violators of harsh measures

Well,more and more virus scientists believe that 14 days quarantine period is not long enough. It sh...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: A breath of fresh air

I made a mistake.Comment was ment for another article....(Read More)

Immigration hunting B280mn scam gang, Phuket victim loses B1.4mn

I applaud the Immigration going after these criminals. same time I ask the victims, how could you so...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

Only running water at Surin Beach is from drainage. No toilets, no showers. People eat at mobil res...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

@Garyw007, To look into studies like that of Harvard School of Medicines and think about it is '...(Read More)

Phuket Governor signs order for June 9 beach re-opening

The mayor of Muang Saen Suk it threatening to close 'his' beach again as visitors don't ...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 