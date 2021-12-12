Family of slain motorbike taxi driver still ‘clueless’ as to reason for murder

PHUKET: Family and friends of the motorbike taxi driver shot dead at Phuket Bus Terminal 2, north of Phuket Town, on the night of Dec 4 are still without any clue as to why the execution was carried out.

murderhomicidecrimedeathtransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 12 December 2021, 05:25PM

The victim, Champa Wanchan, 54, was shot dead while sitting in a white plastic chair in the parking area for motorcycle taxis at the bus terminal at about 10:20pm.

Witnesses confirmed that the man who shot Mr Champa multiple times at close range was Vean Aiadchuthong, well known at the bus station for shooting dead two rival motorbike taxi drivers at the bus terminal in January.

Vean was out on bail so he could prepare his defence against the double homicide charges he was already facing.

Mr Champa’s wife and daughters escorted Mr Champa’s body to Wat Kosit Wiharn, little over two kilometres south of the bus station where he was slain.

Yesterday marked the last day of prayers before Mr Champa’s body was cremated.

Present to pay their respects were friends and family, and fellow motorbike taxi drivers from the bus station.

One of Mr Champa’s daughters said the family was still clueless as to why her father was murdered.

After Vean was arrested at his accommodation in Phuket Town, hewas brought in for questioning, she said.

However, Vean has since denied carrying out the execution, admitting only to coming to the bus station on that night, she added.

In addition to the charges he already faces for the double murder at the bus station in January, Vean now faces additional charges of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm in a public area without permission or reasonable cause.