Failed Expo bid threatens to slow down Phuket tunnels, light rail

PHUKET: The construction of Patong Tunnel and implementation of other critical infrastructure projects in Phuket might occur later than desired by provincial authorities after Phuket has lost its bid to host Specialised Expo 2027/28, governor Narong Woonciew has admitted.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 2 July 2023, 09:00AM

Preechawude Keesin and Chalermpong Saengdee called for construction of Patong Tunnel to prevent accidents similar to the June 19 fatal collision Patong Hill. Photo: Chalermpong Saengdee / Move Forward Party

According to Governor Narong, Phuket’s bid for the expo was strong, showcasing the province’s potential. However, it was ultimately unsuccessful, which may result in a delay in the implementation of infrastructure projects that could have been expedited for completion by 2028, the scheduled year for the Expo.

"Since Phuket was not chosen for the expo, the execution of these infrastructure improvements may not happen as quickly as we had hoped," Governor Narong stated, as quoted by Bangkok Post

Bangkok Post explains that “he [Governor Narong] noted that Phuket would have executed its planned projects, such as cross-province highways, a light rail system, tunnels and a water supply system, if the city had been chosen for the Specialised Expo 2028.”

It is understood from the previous announcements by the Royal Thai Government and Phuket Provincial Government, that the critical infrastructure projects will be executed anyway, though not necessarily expedited to be finished by 2028.

Following the disappointing Expo decision, Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri reaffirmed Phuket’s commitment to long-term development plans, emphasizing sustainability, infrastructure enhancement, and economic stability.

Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan also expressed the province’s continued dedication to projects associated with the expo, particularly the transformation of the planned venue in Mai Khao into an international health center, according to a report by the state news agency NNT.

Meanwhile, Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), disclosed that discussions would be held with 18 local partners to explore projects aimed at stimulating the economy and boosting tourism in the region, as reported by NNT.

The NNT did not report any deadlines for any of the projects. Only the ’dedication’ was confirmed.

Among the projects that could have been expedited for Expo 2028 are two new tunnels. The first is the long-awaited Patong Tunnel, which will connect Kathu to Patong, providing convenient and safe access to Phuket’s main tourist hub.

The tunnel, officially known as the Kathu – Patong Expressway, will serve as the final segment of the proposed Muang Mai – Koh Kaew – Kathu Expressway, which qualifies as a new "cross-province highway."

The second tunnel is the Heroines Underpass located under the Heroines Monument on Thepkrasattri Rd, aimed at alleviating traffic on the existing "cross-province highway" in Phuket, Theprkrasattri Rd.

On May 31, His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) signed a Royal Decree defining the land boundaries for the Kathu – Patong Expressway. However, the project has been stalled due to a lack of private investors interested in undertaking the task, despite the proposal including a 30-year concession to operate the future Patong – Kathu tollway.

In late March, the Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) stated that it would consider combining the Patong Tunnel project with the main part of the Muang Mai – Koh Kaew – Kathu Expressway project after no bids were received from contractors to build the Patong Tunnel alone.

Phuket business and political figures reiterated their call for the construction of the Patong Tunnel following a tragic incident on June 19, when a 10-wheeled truck lost control while traveling from Kathu to Patong and collided with a pickup truck in front of Suwan Khiri Wong Temple (Wat Patong).

The accident resulted in the deaths of Prasat Prateep Na Thalang, a 64-year-old pickup driver, and his passenger, identified by the police as Mr. Kamet Chuayuan, aged 62. The truck driver, Piyarat Kaewprasit, 38, sustained a dislocated shoulder and was taken to Patong Hospital for treatment.

Prominent figures from Phuket’s business and political sectors, including Preechawude ’Prab’ Keesin, the head of the Pisona Group and founder of the Patong Development Foundation, and Chalermpong Saengdee, a member of the Move Forward Party who was officially confirmed as an MP from Phuket on the same day as the accident, have called on officials to commence the construction of the Patong Tunnel. Their primary concern was ensuring the safety of the people in the area.