Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

Two feared dead as truck slams pickup on Patong Hill

PHUKET: Two people are feared dead after a 10-wheeled truck slammed into a pickup truck in front of Suwan Khiri Wong Temple (Wat Patong) this afternoon.

patongtransportSafetydeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 19 June 2023, 03:35PM

UPDATE: Police later confirmed that the two men inside the pickup truck, the driver named by police only as Mr Prateep Na Thalang (nickname ’Huang’) and his passenger named by police only as Mr Chuayuan (nicknamed ’Darkie’), were killed in the collision.

Police were alerted to the accident at 1:25pm.

The 10-wheeler, registered in Nakhon Pathom province, was descending Patong Hill when it crossed into the coming lane, police reported.

The lorry slammed into the pickup, a Phuket-registered Isuzu D-Max, heading up the hill.

Patong Police reported that the truck driver was not injured in the collision.

However, Patong Police also reported that the pickup driver and passenger were "expected to be dead", meaning that formal declaration of their deaths had yet confirmed.

Patong Police urged motorists to avoid the area while the vehicles were removed from the accident scene.

Brake failure of the truck descending the hill is believed to have caused the accident.

Capricornball | 19 June 2023 - 16:10:21 

Cheap and greedy company owners take no actions and disregard safety standards, opting instead to engage in under-the-table negotiations with the BiBs when sh*t goes sideways. Much easier to pay off the BIBs to make a tragedy disappear, with grieving families left to accept some meager payoff, knowing that they have no other recourse. Disgusting state of affairs.

Capricornball | 19 June 2023 - 16:04:57 

The good'ol "brake failure" excuse has become such the norm that it is almost laughable...but it isn't funny at all. Chronic inaction by the RTP and every other agency responsible for road safety is to blame. Nothing productive ever arises from the do-nothing agencies and their do-nothing leaders. S#!^ maintenance standards and "0" law enforcement day after day forever.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

