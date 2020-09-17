Oak Maedow Phuket
Disabaled Sailing Thailand to host ‘Boat Splash’ off Phuket

PHUKET: Disabled Sailing Thailand are organising Phuket’s first Boat Splash to be held off Phuket’s east coast on Oct 21. An on-water meet-up that’s open to everyone, Boat Splash will take place in the waters between Rang Yai Island off Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina, and Cape Yamu.

Thursday 17 September 2020, 04:14PM

Photo: Phil Clark / helicam.asia

What originally grew from an idea to offer people with disabilities a safe opportunity to get out on the water on a large leisure craft, has now grown into a fully-inclusive event where anyone can rendezvous off the east coast for an afternoon of fun on the sea and in the sun, explained the announcement by Disabled Sailing Thailand today (Sept 17).

“Accessibility is a huge problem for people with special needs preventing them from taking advantage of opportunities the rest of us take for granted,” said organiser and founder of Disabled Sailing Thailand, Peter Jacops.

“Boat Splash will be a great experience for people with disabilities, some of whom have never been on the water, as they will get to breathe in the sea air, feel what it’s like to be on the ocean and really get a chance to enjoy the wonders of nautical life.”      

Boat Splash will take place from 11am to 5pm on Wednesday, Oct 21. There are no fees involved, everyone and all safe water craft from SUPs, dinghies, jet skis and tenders to sailing yachts, powerboats and superyachts are welcome, said the announcement today (see details here).

“We have had a great response from the marine industry and people of Phuket. Many charter operators have offered their support and are keen to give back to the community. As a result of the interest, we decided to expand the concept to be an inclusive event that is open to all,” Mr Jacops explained.

“Although Phuket is suffering right now, we hope people can come together and enjoy a fun day out on the water. It’ll be a great way to remind us all of what a beautiful place Phuket is and how lucky we all are to live here,” he added.

Disabled Sailing Thailand is holding its Phuket Charity Dinner from 7pm to 10pm on Saturday (Sept 19) at Max’s Garden on the road to the airport (Route 4026) “just before the new PTT gas station”. Click here for details, or call Peter Jacops at 081-4760616

See also:

One for all – Diasbaled Sailing Thailand’s S\V14 makes European debut at Düsseldorf International Boat Show in Germany

Disabled Sailing Thailand launches two newly-donated boats in Phuket

Made in Thailand: RPM fund first sailing boat designed for people with disabilities

 

