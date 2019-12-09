Disabled Sailing Thailand launches two newly-donated boats in Phuket

PHUKET: Disabled Sailing Thailand have added two new boats to its fleet in Phuket, with the launch of S\V Arnaud 1 and S\V Arnaud 2. The two 14-foot S\V14 sailing dinghies are designed to be sailed by people with disabilities and will support Disabled Sailing Thailand's goal to make sailing a sport easily accessible for all.

Sailing

By The Phuket News

Monday 9 December 2019, 09:36AM

Two 14-foot S\V14 sailing dinghies, designed to be sailed by people with disabilities, were unveiled at Royal Phuket Marina late last week.

Two 14-foot S\V14 sailing dinghies, designed to be sailed by people with disabilities, were unveiled at Royal Phuket Marina late last week.

Two 14-foot S\V14 sailing dinghies, designed to be sailed by people with disabilities, were unveiled at Royal Phuket Marina late last week.

The two S\V14 boats are named after long-time Phuket expat and philanthropist, Arnaud C. Verstraete, who kindly donated them to Disabled Sailing Thailand.

Two 14-foot S\V14 sailing dinghies, designed to be sailed by people with disabilities, were unveiled at Royal Phuket Marina late last week.

The two S\V14 boats are named after long-time Phuket expat and philanthropist, Arnaud C. Verstraete, who kindly donated them to Disabled Sailing Thailand.

Two 14-foot S\V14 sailing dinghies, designed to be sailed by people with disabilities, were unveiled at Royal Phuket Marina late last week.

Two 14-foot S\V14 sailing dinghies, designed to be sailed by people with disabilities, were unveiled at Royal Phuket Marina late last week.

The two S\V14 boats are named after long-time Phuket expat and philanthropist, Arnaud C. Verstraete, who kindly donated them to Disabled Sailing Thailand and was present to celebrate their launching at Royal Phuket Marina recently.

“I’ve been following Disabled Sailing Thailand with interest for some time. What they are doing, providing opportunities to people with disabilities that never before existed, is a great thing and something I am proud to support. It's not only about sailing though, it’s about building people's self-confidence and giving people with disabilities the feeling of freedom and enjoyment,” said Mr Verstraete.

Disabled Sailing Thailand was established in 2015 with the aim to provide people with disabilities the opportunity to experience sailing in a safe environment, empowering them and giving them the freedom and mobility on-the-water that is often lacking in their lives onshore.

The availability of these boats in Phuket is part of an ongoing effort to make the island a more accessible destination for people with disabilities. They will appeal to international travellers with disabilities who are looking for safe and accessible activities to enjoy while traveling, as well as to professional Para Sailors from around the world who can now come and train in Phuket.

“The kind donation of these two brand-new S\V14s by Arnaud will make such a difference to sailing in Phuket. Currently, there are very few boats in Thailand that are suitable for para sailors and the S\V14 is a perfect sailing dinghy for novice or professional. These two new boats means our fleet in Phuket now totals five and we will be able to offer more fun sailing opportunities for people with disabilities on the island,” said Disabled Sailing Thailand's Founder, Peter Jacops.

For more information about Disabled Sailing Thailand and the S\V14, visit www.disabledsailingthailand.org and www.sv14.org.