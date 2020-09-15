Oak Maedow Phuket
Disabled Sailing Thailand Phuket Charity Dinner

Disabled Sailing Thailand Phuket Charity Dinner

Start From: Saturday 19 September 2020, 07:00PM to Saturday 19 September 2020, 10:00PM

Person : Peter
Address : Max’s Garden on the way to the airport just before the new PTT gas station
Phone : 081 476 0616

 

Phuket community
OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

@JohnC, lift the brain blinds. It doesn't matter where someone is to comment. Right? Understand ...(Read More)

Cabinet mulls another long holiday to spur economy

Why not all the time once in 14 days a 4 day holiday? That would be great 'injections' by go...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

@kurt Can hope you will be leaving soon too? Would be the best news ever on this site....(Read More)

Scientists find gas on Venus linked to life on Earth

Wow,find Phosphine ? on an rocky planet other than earth ! How many rocky planets to we knew? What ...(Read More)

Former anti-corruption chief aiming to restore faith in Thailand’s justice system

Sounds like a job for the mission impossible team. You have a very steep uphill battle. good luck wi...(Read More)

Tourism Minister pins hopes on events to boost Phuket economy

No foreign tourists will come with that useless fit to fly paper ( how much to pay for that?) and ne...(Read More)

Hunt continues for crocodile at Saphan Hin

The drive to and from Saphan Hin is infinitely more dangerous than a solitary croc. I never underst...(Read More)

Phuket airport ready to receive tourists, says Governor

as soon as 1 country defies W.H.O. and ignores their non science based corona virus PCR test and all...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Another example which proofs that NOT to invest anything in LOS is the only right choice. Luckily ne...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A uniformed response

@Kurt . Countries like Italy or Greece will be happy to hear that they have to welcome every boat w...(Read More)

 

