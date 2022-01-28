BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety

Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety

PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Anuphap Rodkwan Yodrabum yesterday (Jan 27) was called to join the first online meeting of the year of the National Road Accident Prevention and Reduction Policy Committee, led Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and joined by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda.

transportSafetyaccidentspolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 January 2022, 11:19AM

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and joined by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda led the online meeting yesterday. Photo: PR Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and joined by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda led the online meeting yesterday. Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Anuphap listening attentively during the meeting yesterday (Jan 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Vice Governor Anuphap listening attentively during the meeting yesterday (Jan 27). Photo: PR Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and joined by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda led the online meeting yesterday. Photo: PR Phuket

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and joined by Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda led the online meeting yesterday. Photo: PR Phuket

Heads of local government agencies were also present at the meeting. Photo: PR Phuket

Heads of local government agencies were also present at the meeting. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

According to a report of the meeting by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR  Phuket), the meeting was held to provide summaries of the results of the Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign during the New Year holidays.

Also discussed were progress reports on the points system for driving licences, which currently is only in effect for delivery transport drivers and drivers of public transport vehicles only, including truck, van and motorbike delivery drivers as well as tuk-tuks, taxi, bus and passenger van drivers.

The meeting also discussed a postponement of the issuance of tax “badges”, said the report, though no other details of this issue was provided.

However, the report noted, “The committee has assigned the Ministry of Transport to discuss with the Royal Thai Police to determine a clear format before publicizing it for the public to know.”

Phuket Property

Deputy PM Prawit raised the issue of safety pedestrian crossings, in light of Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul, an ophthalmologist of the faculty of medicine at Chulalongkorn University, being mown down and killed by a policeman riding a Ducati Monster motorbike at speed in Bangkok last Friday (Jan 21).

Phuket officials were ordered to ensure that a warning line to instruct drivers to slow down is to be painted on the road before each pedestrian crossing, and additional signs warning of a pedestrian crossing ahead are to be installed.

“The Royal Thai Police will increase the intensity of law enforcement for offenses that are a risk factor for accidents as well as to survey and prioritize improvements at every pedestrian crossing. In addition, [police are to] follow up and assess all cases of accidents on the pedestrian crossings as a guideline to prevent further accidents,” Deputy PM Prawit said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

beachshak | 28 January 2022 - 22:24:51 

Number 1 Bike and car accident fatalities on the planet, like the rest of the world stop hiring bikes and cars to Europeans and East Europeans with no license! = no longer number road fatalities on the planet!

Foot | 28 January 2022 - 13:26:41 

Here's a thought.  Stop speeding all the time and there wouldn't be such a need to slow down.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fishing nets caught in popular reef, Vendor’s hand caught in meat grinder || January 28
Navy rallies to remove fishing nets from prized King Cruiser reef
Phuket Town vendor gets hand caught in meat grinder
Hopes pinned on ‘GEMMMSST’ to lift Phuket out of crisis
Family reels as loved dog slain by farm worker
Phuket marks 379 new COVID cases, no new deaths
NHSO to give mid-teens the pill, condoms
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New road for Kata Hill? Phuket Town crossings, Kids 5-11 to be vaccinated || January 27
Woman questions hospital after x-ray fails to find button in 2-year-old’s nose
COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand
Phuket market prices under watch
Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English
Scathing Phuket hospitel report spurs action
New chapter with Saudis feted
Traffic law backers call for sterner charges

 

Phuket community
Navy rallies to remove fishing nets from prized King Cruiser reef

I volunteer with DMCR as i dive professional & this is not the 1st time to have happened , the d...(Read More)

Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety

Number 1 Bike and car accident fatalities on the planet, like the rest of the world stop hiring bike...(Read More)

Family reels as loved dog slain by farm worker

@fascinated Fresh off the plane ?? Dog meat is not so uncommon here, the trucks used to go round...(Read More)

Phuket Town vendor gets hand caught in meat grinder

Do NOT harm animals, do NOT kill animals and do NOT eat animals. Animals were given a precious life ...(Read More)

Property transfer, mortgage fees cut to 0.01%

Apparently Udon Thani didn't get the memo. As of Jan 28th they're still charging full price....(Read More)

Family reels as loved dog slain by farm worker

Sadly some migrant workers do kill and eat dogs here....(Read More)

Family reels as loved dog slain by farm worker

What a ridiculous last paragraph about eating the dog....(Read More)

Family reels as loved dog slain by farm worker

The shooter deserves 2 years in a Thai prison....(Read More)

Deputy PM Prawit weighs in on Phuket road safety

Here's a thought. Stop speeding all the time and there wouldn't be such a need to slow down...(Read More)

COVID to be declared endemic by year’s end in Thailand

Perhaps there may not be confidence in the Thai system, but would you really trust the UN or any of ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions

 