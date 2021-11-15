BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Deputy Interior Minister assures enough water for coming tourists, dry season

Deputy Interior Minister assures enough water for coming tourists, dry season

PHUKET: Deputy Minister of Interior Songsak Thongsri has assured that Phuket has enough fresh water reserves to cope with any increase in demand from tourists and see island residents through the coming dry season without any emergency measures.

Water-Supplytourismweather
By The Phuket News

Monday 15 November 2021, 02:50PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Songsak was on the island to lead a delegation to inspect the main reservoirs at Bang Wad in Kathu and the and the Khlong Kratha reservoir in Chalong yesterday (Nov 14).

He also led an inspection of the Phuket branch of the Provincial Waterworks Authority main office, also located near the Bang Wad reservoir, to be updated on the current status of the water supply system feeding homes and businesses on the island.

Mr Songsak noted that the country reopening to receiving tourists under the new schemes launched on Nov 1 will have an impact on Phuket’s water reserves.

However, he told the press yesterday, “The total volume of water from all three sources [including the Bang Neow Dum reservoir in Srisoonthorn] is approximately 22 million cubic metres.

“It’s an exciting number, because although the overall picture of Phuket uses about 36 million cubic meters of water per year, the amount of water in the three reservoirs is now considered to be sufficient to meet the demand for water in the four months of the dry season, from February to May,” he said.

“And now that the country has opened [to tourists], it is believed that Phuket will be a tourist destination with a large number of tourists, and the service of the water supply will certainly not be a problem,” Mr Songsak assured.

“And please believe that during the coming drought, Phuket will definitely not suffer from water shortages,” he added.

Mr Songsak reminded the press of the project to supplement Phuket’s water supply with the construction of a pipeline from a reservoir in Phang Nga that has been dedicated to supporting Phuket’s water needs, “ensuring that the government has given priority to water management, and trust in the supervision and budget allocation to drive growth in all sectors, especially the tourism sector.”

Mr Songsak’s assurances comes as work on the pipeline from Phang Nga continues, though a detailed update has not been presented to the public for over a year. At last report work on the pipeline from the reservoir had stalled.

In May last year Phuket PWA Chief Graisorn Mahamad confirmed that rains had helped replenish the island’s main reservoirs. “Recently, there has been more rain in Phuket, but there is still not much water in the reservoirs,” he said.

However, he added, “The water situation has been gradually improving, but the situation is still considered ‘critical’.”

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew in July last year attended a meeting with a Cabinet committee to help gain momentum in resolving Phuket’s crippling water-supply situation.

By November last year, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan at a meeting in Phuket ordered the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) to investigate and expedite projects to resolve Phuket’s recurring water shortage crisis, including to instigate progress in the much-delayed mains supply pipeline from Phang Nga.

However, by that time the weather itself brought a reprieve. Heavy rains helped to replenish the island’s three main reservoirs to healthy levels, meaning island residents were spared water shortages for the rest of the year.

The lack of tourists and heavy rains this year have ensured island residents were not left without running water this year.

At the height of Phuket’s water crisis, the Royal Thai Army dispatched trucks from other provinces throughout Southern Thailand to deliver water to hard-struck communities across Phuket.

Large water tanks were installed and repeatedly refilled in affected communities, where residents in areas such as along Soi Kingkaew in Rassada were forced to carry water back to their homes by hand for months.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Foot | 15 November 2021 - 16:58:00 

Of course there won't be a problem, just as they have said for all past years.  And, they said there would be no flooding this year.  and, that COVID wasn't a problem for Thailand.  Such a farce.

Kurt | 15 November 2021 - 16:51:12 

Of course there is enough water for coming dry season without the normal tourist influx. Is Covid-19 time a excuse for Minister doing nothing to be water wise prepared for later nornal tourist arrivals in following years? Always these high level talks with intention to do nothing. Just water staring at a reservoir.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Rd. inspections, Phuket Light-Rail no target, Covid closes Phuket school || November 15
Phuket alcohol hours revised
Rapper defends China satire ‘Fragile’ as views hit 30m
No more gophuget registration required
Greeting billboards vandalised ahead of PM’s arrival in Krabi
National health deputy inspects Bangla
Thailand takes up Apec baton
Darasamuth School closed over infections
PM pleased with rising tourist numbers
Phuket marks 50 new COVID cases, one new death
Protester shot in chest at Bangkok rally
Speedier testing for arrivals likely
World Specialised Expo can change face of Phuket tourism, says PTA
Search for man who jumped from bridge continues
New Govt committee to sustainably address overpriced lottery tickets

 

Phuket community
Thailand Pass starts Nov 1, refunds on COE bookings allowed

The Thai Pass system is so much more difficult than the COE system. Firstly, to only accept pictures...(Read More)

Deputy Interior Minister assures enough water for coming tourists, dry season

Of course there won't be a problem, just as they have said for all past years. And, they said t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Light Rail can wait

@Maverick, are you 'confirming' that there is a great 'understanding/cooporation' be...(Read More)

National health deputy inspects Bangla

How could there be a cluster of infections. Weren't we told it was all under control? Could it...(Read More)

Deputy Interior Minister assures enough water for coming tourists, dry season

Of course there is enough water for coming dry season without the normal tourist influx. Is Covid-19...(Read More)

Anutin defends his fourth COVID shot

@Pooliekev, what do you like to say? Explain 'Switzerland accept Sinopharm for entry but not for...(Read More)

Key Questions about Cashless Payments

In addition, the pandemic has been guiding people and business owners to do a cashless payments syst...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The Light Rail can wait

And how do you think these “agents” get visas approved and often without requisite 800k in the b...(Read More)

PM pleased with rising tourist numbers

Yup. "Visitors" can be Thai nationals, they can be retirees, visiting Thai based spouses o...(Read More)

Protester shot in chest at Bangkok rally

Democracy cannot function under Article 112. Anyone who supports such a law is lying if they also...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Art-Tec Design
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 