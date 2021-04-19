Cherng Talay falls, Phuket COVID infections reach 208

PHUKET: Phuket now has confirmed infections in every subdistrict on the island, after Cherng Talay recorded 12 confirmed COVID infections over the weekend.

By The Phuket News

Monday 19 April 2021, 03:52PM

The venues that must close and the activities prohibited have changed. Image: PR Phuket

The requirements for entering Phuket remain unchanged from last week, despite the new order issued on Saturday night (Apr 17). Image: PR Phuket

The latest PPHO map showing the tally of infections in subdistricts across Phuket as of yesterday (Apr 18). Image: PPHO

The number of confirmed COVID infections in Phuket has risen to 208. Image: PPHO

On Friday, Cherng Talay remained the only subdistrict on Phuket that had yet to record any confirmed infections.

That changed yesterday as the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) confirmed that the total number of confirmed COVID infections on the island has risen to 208.

The PPHO yesterday also released an updated infections map, showing the locations of all recorded infections on the island. The map, released yesterday, is marked as accurate as of yesterday (Apr 18), but shows the locations of only 192 infections.

The map shows the number of infections in each subdistrict in Phuket as follows:

Patong - 23 cases

Kathu - 20

Kamala - 17

Cherng Talay - 12

Wichit - 20

Chalong - 12

Karon - 4

Rawai - 15

Talad Yai Phuket Town - 15

Talad Neua Phuket Town - 10

Rassada - 12

Kow Kaew - 7

Srisoonthorn - 6

Pa Khlok - 3

Thepkrasattri - 5

Sakhu - 9

Mai Khao - 4

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at the daily meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee yesterday repeated that people arriving in Phuket from the 17 other “red zone” provinces were required to install the MorChana app on their phones and register their travel details on gophuget.com.

They must also provide their travel details to the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for the area where they are staying, V/Gov Pichet said.

Staff at hotels and other tourist guest accommodation venues may submit the information on the visitor’s behalf.

The 18 ‘red-zone’ provinces, including Phuket, have been identified as: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Samut Prakan, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Samut Sakhon, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phuket, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Songkhla, Tak, Udon Thani, Suphan Buri, Sa Kaeo, Rayaong and Khon Kaen.

People arriving from any of the other 59 provinces in the country need only install the MorChana app on their phones and register their travel details on gophuget.com, V/Gov Pichet said.

V/Gov Pichet also called on all local municipalities and tambon administration organisations (OrBorTor) to enforce all the new provisions laid out in a revised provincial order issued on Saturday night.

Under the new order, which is to remain in effect until at least Apr 30, all pubs, bars and other entertainment venues are to remain closed; all restaurants are banned from selling alcohol or allowing alcohol to be consumed on the premises, and must close to patrons at 9pm with takeout allowed until 11pm, all 24-hour convenience stores are allowed to open from 4am to 11pm only, and malls and shopping centres must close at 9pm.

Under the order, diving and snorkelling have been banned. The wording in the order ‒ that, “Diving and snorkelling are prohibited” ‒ indicates a blanket ban, with no clarification on whether that applies to individuals using personal diving and snorkelling equipment.

Also under the order, outdoor sport venues can remain open until 9pm while indoor sports venues, “such as gyms, fitness centers, and badminton venues” are banned from opening.