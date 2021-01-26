BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Catch, treat, release – repeat

Catch, treat, release – repeat

PHUKET: Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) marine biologists at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) have confirmed that the dolphin they took into care last Friday has been released back to the sea. However, they also confirmed that the dolphin was not one of the two found off Pa Khlok last week that they were actually looking for that day.

marineanimalsnatural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 January 2021, 01:34PM

DMCR officers repeatedly recovered the same dolphin and released her, but it was not one of the two dolphins they were originally looking for. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers repeatedly recovered the same dolphin and released her, but it was not one of the two dolphins they were originally looking for. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers repeatedly recovered the same dolphin and released her, but it was not one of the two dolphins they were originally looking for. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers repeatedly recovered the same dolphin and released her, but it was not one of the two dolphins they were originally looking for. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers repeatedly recovered the same dolphin and released her, but it was not one of the two dolphins they were originally looking for. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers repeatedly recovered the same dolphin and released her, but it was not one of the two dolphins they were originally looking for. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers repeatedly recovered the same dolphin and released her, but it was not one of the two dolphins they were originally looking for. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers repeatedly recovered the same dolphin and released her, but it was not one of the two dolphins they were originally looking for. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers are still keeping an eye out for the dolphin, just in case. Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers are still keeping an eye out for the dolphin, just in case. Photo: DMCR

« »

The dolphin taken into care and brought ashore last Friday was not one of the ‘mother and son’ dolphins DMCR officers had been looking for that day, Dr Patcharaporn Kaewmong, a marine biologist at PMBC, explained to The Phuket News.

Dr Patcharaporn explained that the dolphin found and brought ashore last Friday was a female bottlenose measuring 2.2 metres long.

The ‘mother and son’ dolphins that the marine life experts were looking for were both striped dolphins. DMCR officers have yet to locate the two dolphins after they were last seen off Pa Khlok last Thursday.

“The dolphin we found looked tired and moved more slowly than normal, so we brought it to the PMBC,” Dr Patcharaporn explained.

“After we monitored it for a while, it seemed to be healthier, so we released it to the sea later that day,” she added.

“Then, later that same day, we were informed that a dolphin had been found stranded on mud in the Klong Mudong area in Chalong, and we went to examine it,” Dr Patcharaporn continued.

The PMBC team found that it was the same female bottlenose they had released just hours earlier. They checked her health and then again released her into the sea, but were destined to see the dolphin again soon.

“Later after that, on the same day, we were informed again that local people had found a dolphin near Boat Lagoon in Koh Kaew, north of Phuket Town. We rushed to Boat Lagoon and saw it was the same dolphin.

“We brought the dolphin back to the PMBC, and after we checked and confirmed that she was healthy enough to be released again, we released her back to the sea.

“We believe that the dolphin had become separated from her group and she was unable to find them again,” Dr Patcharaporn explained.

“We will keep an eye out for this dolphin, just in case she returns and needs help again,” Dr Patcharaporn concluded.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongthub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket order for pubs, bars to close at midnight now lifted
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand COVID cases reaches single day record! || January 26
More elderly ordered to repay huge sums to state
Senate backs early stage abortions
Hunter kills man he thought was civet
Patong Mayor Chalermluck will run for re-election
Phuket Vice Governor confirms no mandatory quarantine for Bangkok arrivals
Tourism department seeks B3bn from film productions
PM denies intending to silence critics
Phuket bus terminal killer a ‘nice guy’, but had formed new motorbike taxi group
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quarantine no longer mandatory for Bangkok arrivals to Phuket! || January 25
No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now
Electricity outage to affect area in Rawai
Prab’s brother enters election for Patong Mayor
Three injured as pickup hits power pole

 

Phuket community
Phuket bus terminal killer a ‘nice guy’, but had formed new motorbike taxi group

The new taxi gang was sitting together in service office and drinking together? HUH? So, customers g...(Read More)

No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now

@Kurt: If everybody try to overtake you or some even give hornsignal to you than it is not because t...(Read More)

No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now

" When i drive 50,60 ,70.." Kurt,why should a bike with 135cc not overtake you when you d...(Read More)

No Phuket quarantine for Bangkok arrivals

Good old Kurt getting confused again. Those 915 people were not from Samut Prakan but from Samut Sa...(Read More)

Patong Mayor Chalermluck will run for re-election

She'll have to win to defeat the mafia- they're the competition, 555. ...(Read More)

Tourism department seeks B3bn from film productions

49+13 +89+136 =287 foreign crew quarantine. Sure the Thai Government paid that. Well, lately 're...(Read More)

Patong Mayor Chalermluck will run for re-election

First the flood problem, How? Next garbage, why was that not done the last 6 years? And as cherry on...(Read More)

No Phuket quarantine for Bangkok arrivals

Yes/No quarantine on Phuket ( it almost daily changes), people from Samut Prakan should totally not ...(Read More)

No Phuket quarantine for Bangkok arrivals

Las in BP, Samut Prakan yesterday only discovered 915 Covid -19 infected persons! And now people fro...(Read More)

No demerit points for speeding in Phuket, for now

When I drive 50, 60, 70, 80kmh, 135cc motorbikes, not designed for very high speed, are passing by m...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dewa Phuket Resort
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Benihana Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand

 