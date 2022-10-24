British International School, Phuket
Bypass abandoned hotel to be demolished

Bypass abandoned hotel to be demolished

PHUKET: The abandoned hotel on the bypass road at the site of a landslide last week will be demolished, officials have confirmed.

constructionSafetytransport
By The Phuket News

Monday 24 October 2022, 10:54AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The decision flies in the face of officials repeatedly claiming that since the buildings have stood at the site for more than 30 years, they pose no danger to people passing below.

According to official reports, the owner of the land has now “agreed” to demolish the buildings.

of note, the official reports make no mention of any requests by officials to have the buildings demolished, and make no mention that officials now consider the buildings to be a danger to passing motorists.

The northbound lanes past the abandoned hotel were closed after a landslip occurred right in front of the structures first last Wednesday, and again last Thursday (Oct 19-20), spilling mud, dirt and debris, including a large tree, onto the lanes of the usually very busy road. No people were injured in either incident.

News that the buildings will now be demolished came after a meeting chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan yesterday (Oct 23).

Vice Governor Amnuay described the decision as “a way to prevent future landslides in the area”.

Representatives of the landowner joined the meeting, Vice Governor Amnuay confirmed.

“The company is willing to demolish [the buildings] and will send the matter to Ratsada Municipality and the Phuket Provincial Office of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to request permission to demolish the buildings on October 25, 2022, then the demolition will be done immediately. It will take about two weeks,” Vice Governor Amnuay said.

 

The northbound lanes of the road remain closed past the landslide site. All traffic now operates past the site by sharing the southbound lanes.

Kurt | 24 October 2022 - 11:11:17 

Abandoned HOTEL? Futher than a 30 years building construction site it never came. Hotels have names, this one not, for more than 30 years. Officials are hard headed, they will continue to go around reason of the decission to demolish it. They stick to ..Construction is not dangerous...., while anybody with common senses knows better. Poor Phuket to have such Officials.

 

