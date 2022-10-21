Landslide-hit section of bypass road to be closed until further notice

PHUKET: The northbound section of bypass road, which suffered two landslips on Oct 19 and Oct 20, will remain closed for traffic until further notice. All vehicle will continue the southbound lanes for traveling in both directions, according to an order, signed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

By The Phuket News

Friday 21 October 2022, 05:25PM

Two landslides took place under an unfinished hilltop building on . Photo: PR Phuket

On Oct 21, Governor Narong visited the landslip site on bypass road, officially named Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 9 Rd.

Governor Narong was joined for the inspection by Vice Governors Pichet Panaphong and Amnuay Phinsuwan as well as officers from Phuket Highway Office, Public Works and Town Planning Office and other relevant agencies, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

It was explained that two landslides happened on the slope of Khao Nang Phanthurat Hill Range, opposite the PTT gas station on the southbound side of the road.

The landslide not only blocked the northbound lanes, but also left people worried about the possible collapse of an unfinished hotel building, located on top the hill right where land masses slid down carrying away trees and bushes. The derelict structure is now hanging over the two northbound lanes of Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 9 Rd.

At the small meeting held right on the spot, it was announced that the hilltop structure had been standing there for more then three decades and is believed to stay despite the recent landslides. This was confirmed by a qualified engineer who inspected the building.

According to a representative of the Public Works and Town Planning Office, the structure was built using piles and thus has enough strength. Yet the office “will accelerate exploration and find solutions” for the future.

Right now workers are using machinery to create “an underground drainage trench” to prevent further landslides. Yet, the northbound lane will remain closed until further notice by the Governor’s order.

Meanwhile, the southbound side of bypass rd was separated in two lanes using plastic cones, so vehicles can move in both directions there as a temporary solution. Traffic Police officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station are there to direct drivers and ensure safety.