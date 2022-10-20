British International School, Phuket
Landslides continue to plague Phuket

Landslides continue to plague Phuket

PHUKET: Landlsips continued to cause havoc on Phuket this morning (Oct 20), felling power poles and forcing traffic to be redirecte, causing long traffic delays.

weatherdisastersSafetytransporttourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 October 2022, 12:43PM

People have been warned not to attempt to use the road over Patong Hill, whether by foot, motorbike or small car. photo: Phuket Info Center

Another landslide in Kamala last night forced officials to close the road and divert traffic onto the small coastal road around Laem Son. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The site of the landslip along the bypass road yesterday evening suffered another slide this morning, forcing officials to divert all traffic onto the southbound lanes of the bypass road. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The site of the landslip along the bypass road last night suffered another slide this morning, forcing police to redirect traffic from the northbound side onto the southbound lanes, causing long traffic delays.

The slide occurred at about 9:30am today. Officials arrived on site to begin the cleanup as quickly as possible.

The main route from Patong to Kamala was also closed this morning after a new roadside landslip brought trees down onto power poles and onto the road at about midnight last night.

Traffic was diverted at the Nakalay intersection to follow the coastal road along Laem Son, with large buses now taking the route following the closure of the Patong Hill road late yesterday.

The alternate route around Laem Son is a small road. Motorists have been urged to drive with caution.

Officials arrived early this morning to begin the cleanup and repairs to the new landslide. They have yet to announce that the road has reopened fully.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The latest landslide in Kamala followed officials this morning announcing that the repairs and cleanup following the previous landslide at the Kuan Yak hill to the south of Kamala town had been completed, The road was now safe and fully open to traffic, officials said.

Meanwhile, traffic on Chao Fa West Rd past Wat Chalong suffered long delays while Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) workers carried out repairs to five damaged power pole that fell in front of the “Nong M’s garden store at the intersection at Baan Chalong School.

Traffic along Thepkrasattri Rd remained affected by floodwaters at several locations, including in Baan Liphon and elsewhere through Srisoonthorn.

Officials have warned all people to not attempt to travel over Patong Hill last the landslide site from yesterday, no matter if they were travelling on foot, motorbike or in a small car.

The road over Patong Hill has been closed by checkpoints at Wat Patong and at the Si Kor Intersection in Kathu. However, from the Patong side traffic police have had to allow people travelling to their homes past the checkpoint.

With all the delays and major roads affected by the landslides and floodwaters, people have been asked to allow three to four hours for their journey to Phuket International Airport to make sure they arrive in time for their flights.

Fascinated | 20 October 2022 - 13:13:08 

take care using the old road over the hill from Kamala, next to Keemala- there is a half lane closed there for over a year due to subsistence. Heavy sounthboung traffic will weaken this road further.  At least 6 landslips along the coastal diversion this morning but none blocking the road.

 

