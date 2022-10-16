One lane reopens at Kamala landslide

PHUKET: Officials have confirmed that one lane on the main road into Kamala from Patong (Route 4030) has reopened after workers cleared much of the mud, trees and other debris from a landslide across the road this morning (Oct 16).

weatherSafetytransport

By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 October 2022, 02:37PM

Heavy rain caused a landslide onto the road, on the Khuan Yak Hill at the southern end of Kamala, early at about 5am. (Click here to see location.)

The landslide also brought down two power poles, officials reported.

No injuries were reported in the incident, officials confirmed.

The road was closed fully since for safety. Heavy machinery was been brought in to clear the area.

Workers were brought in to make emergency repairs to the two power poles felled by the landslide.

One lane of the road has now reopened, though motorists are still urged to exercise caution and expect delays while driving through the area.