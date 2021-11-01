BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
By-election brings extra alcohol ban to Tambon Thepkrasattri

PHUKET: Residents in Tambon Thepkrasattri, in central Phuket, will be subjected to an alcohol ban early next month as they go to the polls to elect a new mayor.

politicsalcohol
By The Phuket News

Monday 1 November 2021, 03:56PM

Campaigning is already underway. Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

The municipal by-election in Tambon Thepkrasattri will be held on Dec 4. Image: PEC

The municipal by-election in Tambon Thepkrasattri will be held on Dec 4. Image: PEC

The office of Thepkrasattri Mayor became vacant after Prasong Trairat resigned, after he was elected to office on Mar 28, the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand has confirmed (PEC).

The by-election will be held on Dec 4. The polls will be open from 8am to 5pm.

In accordance with election law, a ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect in the area administrated by Thepkrasattri Municipality from 6pm the night before the election through to 6pm the day of the election.

According to the PEC, three candidates have registered to contest the position of Thepkrasattri Mayor, but has yet to confirm their names.

However, already announced as registered in the race for Thepkrasattri Mayor are Mr Prasong’s sister, Siricharat Trairat, and Manoch Chotiworananon.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Ms Siricharat has been allocated No 1 on the ballot, and is campaigning with her “New Power” team, advocating policies of creating opportunities for the new generation, developing the “hometown”, and creating jobs for local villagers.

Mr Manoch has been allocated No 2 on the ballot, and with his “We Can Sustain” team aims to focus on honesty and transparency, and to develop and strengthen the local economy through sustainable local development.

Residents in the adjoining area administered by Thepkrasattri Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) will be subjected to an alcohol ban of their own as they go to the polls to elect a new OrBorTor chief and council on Nov 28.

All OrBorTor in the country go to the polls on Nov 28, with residents in Cherng Talay, Kamala, Koh Kaew, Mai Khao, Sakhu and Thepkrasattri casting their votes on that day.

An alcohol ban will be in effect in all OrBorTor election areas from 6pm Nov 27 through to 6pm Nov 28.

