Phuket candidates register for OrBorTor election

PHUKET: A total of 17 candidates have registered their intent to vie for the seats as chiefs of the five Tambon Administration Organisations (OrBorTor) in Phuket in the upcoming elections to be held on Nov 28.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 October 2021, 11:26AM

Former OrBorTor Cherng Talay chief MaAnn Samran (in jacket) congratulates candidates for registering to contest the OrBorTor election. Photo: OrBorTor Cherng Talay

Registration for candidates opened on Monday last week (Oct 11) and drew to a close at 5pm on Friday (Oct 15). A total of 104 candidates registered to contest the elections as councillors.

Phuket is home to five subdistricts that are administered by OrBorTor: Koh Kaew, Kamala, Cherng Talay, Mai Khao and Sakhu.

Of note, Cherng Talay is the one area on the island that has an OrBorTor and a municipality. Cherng Talay OrBorTor, which has been headed by MaAnn Samran since the military coup of 2014, oversees the beach areas, while Cherng Talay Municipality, led by Mayor Suniran Rachatapruek, oversees the inland areas of Cherng Talay.

In accordance with election law, all previously serving OrBorTor chiefs and councillors are no longer in office, pending the outcome of the election.

Mr MaAnn has not registered to run for re-election, but was present on the opening day of registration in Cherng Talay to congratulate other candidates running for election and to wish them the best of luck.

With elections currently tentatively set for Nov 28, under election law a ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect in the five OrBorTor areas from 6pm the night before the election day through to 6pm the night of the election.

The penalty for breach of the alcohol ban is a fine up to B10,000 or up to six months in prison, or both.