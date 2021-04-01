More than 230,000 eligible voters turned out last Sunday (Mar 28) to cast their votes for candidates contesting the positions of mayor or as councillors in the 12 municipalities: Phuket City, Patong, Kathu, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai, Rassada, Srisoonthorn, Karon, Cherng Talay, Thepkrasattri and Pa Khlok.
However, PEC Chief Passakon Siripakayapon cautioned that the official results of the election might take 30-60 days to announce.
Staff at the PEC explained that in accordance with election law the PEC will forward the ballots to the Election Commission of Thailand in Bangkok for confirmation of the results, which by law must be announced within 30 days of the election, notwithstanding any complaints filed against candidates.
“The Election Commission will complete the count as soon as possible and announce the election results within 60 days of the election day,” a PEC staffer said.
The full list of the preliminary results posted by the PEC are as follows:
Patong
1 Chalermsak Maneesri - 2,924 votes
2 Chalermluck Kebsup - 2,811 votes
3 Pakrit Keesin - 2,686 votes
Eligible voters: 13,503
Votes cast: 8,887
Votes deemed valid: 8,421
Phuket Town
1 Sarot Angkanapilat - 12,221 votes
2 Somjai Suwansupana - 9,690 votes
Eligible voters: 47,421
Votes cast: 24,355
Votes deemed valid: 21,911
Chalong
1 Thanaporn Ongsantiphap - 6,203 votes
2 Samran Jindaphol - 5,099 votes
3 Somchai Thechathaworncharoen - 339 votes
Eligible voters: 19,282
Votes cast: 12,266
Votes deemed valid: 11,641
Cherng Talay
1 Suniran Rachatapluk - 2,001 votes
2 Aphisit Nganprasertkit - 828 votes
Eligible voters: 4,124
Votes cast: 2,964
Votes deemed valid: 2,829
Rawai
1 Aroon Solos - 5,582 votes
Eligible voters: 12,646
Votes cast: 7,327
Votes deemed valid: 5,582
Karon
1 Jadet Wicharasorn - 2,312 votes
2 Ittiphon Sangkaew - 1,370 votes
Eligible voters: 5,572
Votes cast: 3,888
Votes deemed valid: 3,682
Kathu
1 Chaianan Suthikul - 6,319 votes
2 Prasert Khaokitpaisarn - 4,382 votes
3 Srithep Udomlap - 254 votes
Eligible voters: 21,233
Votes cast: 11,762
Votes deemed valid: 10,955
Rassada
1 Nakarin Yorsaengrat - 12,401 votes
2 Somkit Suphap - 5,325 votes
Eligible voters: 35,217
Votes cast: 20,024
Votes deemed valid: 17,726
Srisoonthorn
1 Chalermphon Kertsup - 8,410 votes
Eligible voters: 19,209
Votes cast: 10,460
Votes deemed valid: 8,410
Thepkrasattri
1 Prasong Trairat - 2,867 votes
2 Wittaya Sinkha - 1,052 votes
Eligible voters: 6,018
Votes cast: 4,192
Votes deemed valid: 3,919
Wichit
1 Kreetha Chotiwichpipan - 12,827 votes
Eligible voters: 38,793
Votes cast: 18,023
Votes deemed valid: 12,827
Pa Khlok
1 Panya Samphaorat - 4,472 votes
2 Athiphong Kongnam - 2,465 votes
3 Sattra Karnkanok - 1,660 votes
Eligible voters: 12,723
Votes cast: 9,172
Votes deemed valid: 8,597
