Phuket municipal election preliminary results released

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has released the preliminary counts of all votes cast last weekend in the local elections in the 12 municipal areas on the island last weekend.



By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 April 2021, 10:40AM

Voters check the boards at a polling station during the municipal elections across Phuket last Sunday (Mar 28). Photo: PR Phuket

More than 230,000 eligible voters turned out last Sunday (Mar 28) to cast their votes for candidates contesting the positions of mayor or as councillors in the 12 municipalities: Phuket City, Patong, Kathu, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai, Rassada, Srisoonthorn, Karon, Cherng Talay, Thepkrasattri and Pa Khlok. However, PEC Chief Passakon Siripakayapon cautioned that the official results of the election might take 30-60 days to announce. Staff at the PEC explained that in accordance with election law the PEC will forward the ballots to the Election Commission of Thailand in Bangkok for confirmation of the results, which by law must be announced within 30 days of the election, notwithstanding any complaints filed against candidates. “The Election Commission will complete the count as soon as possible and announce the election results within 60 days of the election day,” a PEC staffer said. The full list of the preliminary results posted by the PEC are as follows: Patong 1 Chalermsak Maneesri - 2,924 votes 2 Chalermluck Kebsup - 2,811 votes 3 Pakrit Keesin - 2,686 votes Eligible voters: 13,503 Votes cast: 8,887 Votes deemed valid: 8,421 Phuket Town 1 Sarot Angkanapilat - 12,221 votes 2 Somjai Suwansupana - 9,690 votes Eligible voters: 47,421 Votes cast: 24,355 Votes deemed valid: 21,911 Chalong 1 Thanaporn Ongsantiphap - 6,203 votes 2 Samran Jindaphol - 5,099 votes 3 Somchai Thechathaworncharoen - 339 votes Eligible voters: 19,282 Votes cast: 12,266 Votes deemed valid: 11,641 Cherng Talay 1 Suniran Rachatapluk - 2,001 votes 2 Aphisit Nganprasertkit - 828 votes Eligible voters: 4,124 Votes cast: 2,964 Votes deemed valid: 2,829 Rawai 1 Aroon Solos - 5,582 votes Eligible voters: 12,646 Votes cast: 7,327 Votes deemed valid: 5,582 Karon 1 Jadet Wicharasorn - 2,312 votes 2 Ittiphon Sangkaew - 1,370 votes Eligible voters: 5,572 Votes cast: 3,888 Votes deemed valid: 3,682 Kathu 1 Chaianan Suthikul - 6,319 votes 2 Prasert Khaokitpaisarn - 4,382 votes 3 Srithep Udomlap - 254 votes Eligible voters: 21,233 Votes cast: 11,762 Votes deemed valid: 10,955 Rassada 1 Nakarin Yorsaengrat - 12,401 votes 2 Somkit Suphap - 5,325 votes Eligible voters: 35,217 Votes cast: 20,024 Votes deemed valid: 17,726 Srisoonthorn 1 Chalermphon Kertsup - 8,410 votes Eligible voters: 19,209 Votes cast: 10,460 Votes deemed valid: 8,410 Thepkrasattri 1 Prasong Trairat - 2,867 votes 2 Wittaya Sinkha - 1,052 votes Eligible voters: 6,018 Votes cast: 4,192 Votes deemed valid: 3,919 Wichit 1 Kreetha Chotiwichpipan - 12,827 votes Eligible voters: 38,793 Votes cast: 18,023 Votes deemed valid: 12,827 Pa Khlok 1 Panya Samphaorat - 4,472 votes 2 Athiphong Kongnam - 2,465 votes 3 Sattra Karnkanok - 1,660 votes Eligible voters: 12,723 Votes cast: 9,172 Votes deemed valid: 8,597