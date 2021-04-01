BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket municipal election preliminary results released

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has released the preliminary counts of all votes cast last weekend in the local elections in the 12 municipal areas on the island last weekend.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 April 2021, 10:40AM

Voters check the boards at a polling station during the municipal elections across Phuket last Sunday (Mar 28). Photo: PR Phuket

More than 230,000 eligible voters turned out last Sunday (Mar 28) to cast their votes for candidates contesting the positions of mayor or as councillors in the 12 municipalities: Phuket City, Patong, Kathu, Wichit, Chalong, Rawai, Rassada, Srisoonthorn, Karon, Cherng Talay, Thepkrasattri and Pa Khlok.

However, PEC Chief Passakon Siripakayapon cautioned that the official results of the election might take 30-60 days to announce.

Staff at the PEC explained that in accordance with election law the PEC will forward the ballots to the Election Commission of Thailand in Bangkok for confirmation of the results, which by law must be announced within 30 days of the election, notwithstanding any complaints filed against candidates.

“The Election Commission will complete the count as soon as possible and announce the election results within 60 days of the election day,” a PEC staffer said.

The full list of the preliminary results posted by the PEC are as follows:

Patong

1 Chalermsak Maneesri - 2,924 votes

2 Chalermluck Kebsup - 2,811 votes

3 Pakrit Keesin - 2,686 votes

Eligible voters: 13,503

Votes cast: 8,887

Votes deemed valid: 8,421

 

Phuket Town

1 Sarot Angkanapilat - 12,221 votes

2 Somjai Suwansupana - 9,690 votes

Eligible voters: 47,421

Votes cast: 24,355

Votes deemed valid: 21,911

 

Chalong

1 Thanaporn Ongsantiphap - 6,203 votes

2 Samran Jindaphol - 5,099 votes

3 Somchai Thechathaworncharoen - 339 votes

Eligible voters: 19,282

Votes cast: 12,266

Votes deemed valid: 11,641

 

Cherng Talay

1 Suniran Rachatapluk - 2,001 votes

2 Aphisit Nganprasertkit - 828 votes

Eligible voters: 4,124 

Votes cast: 2,964

Votes deemed valid: 2,829

 

Rawai

1 Aroon Solos - 5,582 votes

Eligible voters: 12,646

Votes cast: 7,327

Votes deemed valid: 5,582

 

Karon

1 Jadet Wicharasorn - 2,312 votes

2 Ittiphon Sangkaew - 1,370 votes

Eligible voters: 5,572

Votes cast: 3,888

Votes deemed valid: 3,682

 

Kathu

1 Chaianan Suthikul - 6,319 votes

2 Prasert Khaokitpaisarn - 4,382 votes

3 Srithep Udomlap - 254 votes

Eligible voters: 21,233

Votes cast: 11,762

Votes deemed valid: 10,955

 

Rassada

1 Nakarin Yorsaengrat - 12,401 votes

2 Somkit Suphap - 5,325 votes

Eligible voters: 35,217

Votes cast: 20,024

Votes deemed valid: 17,726

 

Srisoonthorn

1 Chalermphon Kertsup - 8,410 votes

Eligible voters: 19,209

Votes cast: 10,460

Votes deemed valid: 8,410

 

Thepkrasattri

1 Prasong Trairat - 2,867 votes

2 Wittaya Sinkha - 1,052 votes

Eligible voters: 6,018

Votes cast: 4,192

Votes deemed valid: 3,919

 

Wichit

1 Kreetha Chotiwichpipan - 12,827 votes

Eligible voters: 38,793

Votes cast: 18,023

Votes deemed valid: 12,827

 

Pa Khlok

1 Panya Samphaorat - 4,472 votes

2 Athiphong Kongnam - 2,465 votes

3 Sattra Karnkanok - 1,660 votes

Eligible voters: 12,723

Votes cast: 9,172

Votes deemed valid: 8,597

