Bridge jump body search team finds dead dugong

Bridge jump body search team finds dead dugong

PHUKET: A team of rescue workers scouring the waters off Mai Khao Beach for the body of a man who jumped from Thao Thepkrasattri Bridge on Saturday had a scare yesterday (Nov 16) when they spotted the body of a dugong floating in the water.

marineanimalsdeath
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 November 2021, 10:51AM

The dead dugong was found off Mai Khao Beach. Photo: Acting Lieutenant Wanlop Boonchan

The dead dugong was found off Mai Khao Beach. Photo: Acting Lieutenant Wanlop Boonchan

There were no signs of attack on the dugong’s body. Photo: Acting Lieutenant Wanlop Boonchan

There were no signs of attack on the dugong’s body. Photo: Acting Lieutenant Wanlop Boonchan

« »

Acting Lieutenant Wanlop Boonchan, a volunteer with the Kusoldharm Foundation rescue unit based at the Sarasin Bridge, was leading his team on the search for Piyanat Kamnerd, 25, when at about midday he saw a body floating in water, directly offshore from Wat Mai Khao.

The team had been searching the waters in front of various beaches, such as Sai Kaew Beach, Mai Khao Beach and the surrounding beach areas, Mr Wanlop explained.

Mr Wanlop and his team were at first startled by the find, but then realised the body was that of dugong, he said.

The dugong, almost one metre long, was estimated to weigh more than 80 kg.

Mr Wanlop estimated that the sea mammal had died at least three to four days earlier. No signs of attack were found, he said.

The dugong’s body was brought ashore and taken to the Sireetarn Marine Endangered Animal Rescue Center, based at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre (PMBC) at Cape Panwa, to investigate the cause of death, Mr Wanlop confirmed.

The team were in their fourth day of searching for Mr Piyanat, from Takua Thung in Phang Nga, who parked his motorbike halfway across the bridge leading onto Phuket and jumped over the side into the fast-moving water below on Saturday (Nov 13).

 

Rescue workers have been searching for him since.

The search follows another man, Buncha Suksunit, 25, a resident of Baan Pru Sompan in Moo 8, Tambon Thepkrasattri, in Phuket, parking his pickup truck halfway across Thao Srisoonthorn Bridge, leading off the island, and jumping over the side late on Nov 3.

His body has yet to be recovered recovered.

Phuket community
New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

How much did Fyza pay the Thai Health to make this requirement. 12-18. Must received 1 dose of Pfiz...(Read More)

Cabinet green-lights Phuket, Andaman tourism development projects

113,439 job positions? A suspiciously precise number no?...(Read More)

Phuket sours on Sandbox

I miss Officialdom thinking about the 'New Normal' life setting. Covid-19 for sure will stay...(Read More)

Coast site eyed for World Heritage status

Someone should take a basic business studies course, or maybe just Google some terms. "income&q...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

A man is handling the Pangolin with no gloves and no mask. Predictable comments complaining about ...(Read More)

Ex-Yakuza cuffed for medical glove fraud

Arrested twice?? Who took the bribe to let him go the first time? And who is his behind the scenes T...(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

Please Kurt buy a dictionary for all of us suffering from your destruction of the English language....(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

So for Thai Airways to ever be profitable at all they need the covid virus pandemic to stay so they ...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

Our resident critic of all things Thai jumps in with two feet yet again. Scroll past the first pictu...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

For a minute there, Thought the US Vice President had a real problem......(Read More)

 

