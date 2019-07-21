Kata Rocks
Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket

Body of second missing Filipino found off Phuket

PHUKET: The body of a Filipino man who disappeared in strong surf at Freedom Beach on Phuket on Wednesday was found by fisherman in Krabi waters today (July 21).

tourismmarineSafetyaccidentsdeath
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 21 July 2019, 07:57PM

The body of missing Filipino tourist Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez, 29, was brought ashore at Chalong Pier late this afternoon (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of missing Filipino tourist Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez, 29, was brought ashore at Chalong Pier late this afternoon (July 21). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The body was found near Koh Keow (Green Island), halfway between Phuket and Phi Phi Island, at about midday and brought ashore at Chalong Pier in Phuket about about 5pm.

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai late this afternoon confirmed the body was of missing Filipino tourist Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez, 29.

Mr Cortez disappeared in strong waves while swimming with friends at Freedom Beach late Wednesday afternoon (See story here.)

Laguna Golf Phuket

Noah Ibay, 40, fellow Filipino tourist and friend to Mr Cortez, disappeared in the surf at the same time.

An extensive search by lifeguards, police and Navy search-and-rescue personnel found and recovered his body on Friday afternoon. (See story here.)

