The body was found near Koh Keow (Green Island), halfway between Phuket and Phi Phi Island, at about midday and brought ashore at Chalong Pier in Phuket about about 5pm.
Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai late this afternoon confirmed the body was of missing Filipino tourist Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez, 29.
Mr Cortez disappeared in strong waves while swimming with friends at Freedom Beach late Wednesday afternoon (See story here.)
Noah Ibay, 40, fellow Filipino tourist and friend to Mr Cortez, disappeared in the surf at the same time.
An extensive search by lifeguards, police and Navy search-and-rescue personnel found and recovered his body on Friday afternoon. (See story here.)
