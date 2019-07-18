Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Search launched for Filipino tourists lost in dangerous surf

Search launched for Filipino tourists lost in dangerous surf

PHUKET: Rescue workers and police today are searching for two Filipino tourists who disappeared in strong waves at Freedom Beach, south of Patong, late yesterday afternoon (July 17).

tourismweatherSafetymarine
By The Phuket News

Thursday 18 July 2019, 11:44AM

The search continues today for the two missing Filipino tourists. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The search continues today for the two missing Filipino tourists. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The two men were named as Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez, 29, and Noah Ibay, 40.

Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation rescue workers were called to help search for the two men at 5:30pm.

The search continues today, with lifeguards and police scouring the coast at Patong Beach to the north and Karon Beach to the south.

Mr Cortez and Mr Ibay were among a group of 13 tourists who came to Phuket together, Patong Surf Life Saving Chief Somprasong Sangchart told The Phuket News.

The group went swimming at the beach, but Mr Cortz and Mr Ibay soon disappeared among the waves, he added.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Two other men, John Jerard Tanghal, 30, and Tanghal Paciano Jose, 51, needed rescuing and were taken to Patong Police, where they are now safe.

The search from Mr Cortez and Mr Ibay by boat was delayed this morning due to bad weather, Mr Somprasong said.

“But we will resume it as soon as we can,” he added.

The tourists' disappearance and surf rescues yesterday follows the International Surf Lifesaving Association (ISLA) issuing a surf danger warning (see here) and a weather warning being issued for Phuket and the Andaman coast, including an advisory from the Phuket Marine Office calling for all small boats to stay ashore. (See story here.)

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Banyan Tree Phuket launches new Serenity Pool Villas & Residences
PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists
Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outage
Marine experts push to plan to protect dugongs
Patong fire destroys 12 shops, causes more than B1mn in damage
Phuket weather warning remains in effect
DR Congo Ebola outbreak an emergency of global concern: WHO
Searching for justice, nine years on
Fast and Furious 9 filming brings Krabi ‘low season’ boon
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Python caught feasting! Dog beaten? 5 more international airports? || July 17
Police assure quick repairs to lethal light pole will not affect investigation
Dept warns of worst drought in decade
Thailand to seek ICAO endorsement for five international airports at Phuket meeting
Cabinet sworn in, PM leads ministers to take oath in front of His Majesty
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fishing for dolphins? Weather, surf warning! Politico funding drug gang? || July 16

 

Phuket community
Japan resumes commercial whaling for first time in 30 years

"Long live the Japanese whaling industry".Capt.Ahab is right !For the sake of saving or cr...(Read More)

Powerful motorcycles to face tougher regulations

What a joke !!! Try improving your stupid & what appear to non existent helmet laws in the first...(Read More)

Japan resumes commercial whaling for first time in 30 years

Long Live The Japanese Whaling Industry ! Greens Cost Jobs & The Only True Wilderness is Betwe...(Read More)

Police begin hunt for foreign man over attacking dog

Agree this is not on. The poor animal can't be blamed for doing what comes naturally. But the pu...(Read More)

Police begin hunt for foreign man over attacking dog

freaking out people running around angry with long knife or any other weapon should not be accepted....(Read More)

Police begin hunt for foreign man over attacking dog

I would like to volunteer,-giving this deranged POS exactly the same treatment !...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

A lot of water contract talks ( including 30% arrangements?). However, that will not grand Phuket wa...(Read More)

Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

Bang Wad water reservoir is ready for making it a beginners drive for golf players. The grass just n...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Second Phuket water crisis? ’Peace walk’ monk returns! Dangerously sweet! || July 12

No, not a second water crisis. Phuket still remains in it's 'first' water crisis, as not...(Read More)

Surin Beach’s temporary lifeguards on hold until further notice

This article shows plainly that as long Cherng Talay Tambon Administration not gets a good Chief/May...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dot Property Awards
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
La Boucherie
Save Now Stay Later

 