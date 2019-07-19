Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Search for Filipinos lost in Phuket surf continues

Search for Filipinos lost in Phuket surf continues

PHUKET: The search for Filipino tourists who disappeared in strong surf at Freedom Beach on Wednesday continues today (July 19), with police, lifeguards and rescue workers expanding their search area.

tourismmarineSafetyweatheraccidents
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 19 July 2019, 12:03PM

The search for the two missing Filipino tourists continues today (July 19). Photo: Karon Police

The search for the two missing Filipino tourists continues today (July 19). Photo: Karon Police

The search for the two missing Filipino tourists continues today (July 19). Photo: Karon Police

The search for the two missing Filipino tourists continues today (July 19). Photo: Karon Police

The search for the two missing Filipino tourists continues today (July 19). Photo: Karon Police

The search for the two missing Filipino tourists continues today (July 19). Photo: Karon Police

The search for the two missing Filipino tourists continues today (July 19). Photo: Karon Police

The search for the two missing Filipino tourists continues today (July 19). Photo: Karon Police

The search for the two missing Filipino tourists continues today (July 19). Photo: Karon Police

The search for the two missing Filipino tourists continues today (July 19). Photo: Karon Police

« »

Lifeguards at Patong are continuing their search to the north of where the two men – Angelo Bien Rafael Cortez, 29, and Noah Ibay, 40 – disappeared, while police and rescue workers are now searching areas to the south, The Phuket News was told today (July 19).

“We have not found them yet. The wind and wave have hampered our search efforts since they went missing on Wednesday,” Karon Chief Police Col Prawit Sutthirueangarun told The Phuket News.

“We had to delay our search this morning because of the weather. We must wait for the wind to ease so it is safe for our search team also,” he said.

“We will expend the search area to Tai Kua beach, which is located south of Freedom Beach (click here), and we will search along the rocks and the shore to find them,” he added.

However, hopes that the missing men are still alive are quickly fading.

“I believe that both men are not alive because there have been strong waves during recent the current weather, and they they might have pushed against the rocks in the area,” Col Prawit said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“A full day has now passed, and with this strong weather they should have been pushed back to somewhere along the shore by now,” he said.

“I believe that our search teams will find them today. If not, we will ask the Royal Thai Navy to support us with a helicopter to help the search,” Col Prawit said.

The Royal Thai Navy Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel are already involved in the search efforts, though Col Prawit declined to answer why a helicopter had not been requested earlier.

“We will continue with our search,” he said.

Explaining how the two men came to be missing, Col Prawit said, “Mr Cortez and Mr Ibay were among a group of 13 tourists who came to Phuket together. Eleven of them, including Mr Cortez and Mr Ibay, went down to Freedom Beach late Wednesday afternoon with some alcohol.

“Six of the 11 went into the sea, but only four came back. Mr Cortez and Mr Ibay had disappeared among the waves,” he said. (See previous story here.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Driver, 25, charged for asleep at the wheel as truck overturns on main Phuket road
Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police
AoT confirms overcharging Phuket van driver not registered to pick up airport passengers, tout illegally roams terminal
Praewa’s family to sell land to compensate crash victims
UN: Southeast Asia’s meth gangs making $60 billion a year
Free cash to spur tourism, economy
Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teen caught pimping? Patong fire! Tourists lost in surf! || July 18
New tourism minister highlights visitor-safety
Banyan Tree Phuket launches new Serenity Pool Villas & Residences
PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists
Baan Pasak, Cherng Talay to be hit with power outage
Marine experts push to plan to protect dugongs
Patong fire destroys 12 shops, causes more than B1mn in damage
Search launched for Filipino tourists lost in dangerous surf

 

Phuket community
AoT confirms overcharging Phuket van driver not registered to pick up airport passengers, tout illegally roams terminal

This article shows clearly that the Phuket RTP is lying when they say that this affair was a misunde...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

Mr Prapai is lying, or softening this criminal behavior, or not knowing what he is talking about wit...(Read More)

Phuket airport van B3k fare ‘just a misunderstanding’, say police

'Overcharged a little bit'. A so called cheating little bit, yes? Shame, and the misundersta...(Read More)

Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog

Good news! I hope he get what he deserve. Dog fighting is not a human matter and pretend revenge bec...(Read More)

PM Prayut asks Thais to be patient

With 'sweeping powers' the thai people were promised: 'First reforms, than (s)election. ...(Read More)

Patong fire destroys 12 shops, causes more than B1mn in damage

In 1 week a student died, 1 in hospital after electrocution, shops burned down. 'Case closed...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

Thai friends on Phuket in 'tourist jobs' are telling me that not many tourist come to Phuket...(Read More)

Searching for justice, nine years on

In regards to the Dependents of the 9 people that were killed & the 4 people that were injured: ...(Read More)

PM Prayut calls out Phuket van driver for overcharging Aussie tourists

Point of fact: in order to have "called out" the van driver the good general (oops, sorry,...(Read More)

Brit expat behind bars for attacking Phuket dog

Excellent news !...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
Dan About Thailand
Dot Property Awards
Dream Beach Club
La Boucherie
Save Now Stay Later
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 