Body found in search for missing Belarus tourist

Body found in search for missing Belarus tourist

PHUKET: A search team this morning found the body a foreign man believed to be that of missing 31-year-old Belarus tourist Maksim Shchartsou, who disappeared while swimming at Nai Thon Beach on Tuesday night (Oct 29).

accidentsdeathmarineSafetytourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 2 November 2019, 11:25AM

The search team discovered the body washed onto rocks on the headland at the southern end of the beach at about 7:45am today (Nov 2).

The search team discovered the body washed onto rocks on the headland at the southern end of the beach at about 7:45am.

The body was taken to Thalang Hospital.

Although formal confirmation has yet to be made, the body is that of a Caucasian male of approximately the same age and dressed in the same style swimming shorts Mr Shchartsou was last seen swimming in.

Mr Shchartsou was last seen playing in the water at the southern end of the Nai Thon Beach at dusk at Wednesday. (See story here.)

A search was quickly launched that night but failed to find him in the dark. Search efforts continued each day with a host of local rescue agencies, volunteers and officers from Sirinath National Park taking part. The Royal Thai Navy has dedicated a helicopter to scour the seas from the air. (See story here.)

QSI International School Phuket

Irene Roslik, 29, who arrived in Phuket with Mr Shchartsou on Wednesday, has remained in Phuket while the search continued.

She is pregnant with his child.

“Officers from the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) and the Phuket Tourist Police are supporting her, helping her to keep in contact with her family and with consular officials,” Maj Ekkachai of Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News yesterday. (See story here.)

 

