Search for Belarus tourist, missing in Phuket surf, continues

PHUKET: The search for missing Maksim Shchartsou failed to locate the 31-year-old Belarus tourist, officials confirmed today (Oct 31), despite the Royal Thai Navy dispatching a helicopter and national park officials deploying search teams in dinghies to find the man.

tourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 31 October 2019, 06:21PM

The search for missing 31-year-old Belarus tourist Maksim Shchartsou continued today (Oct 31). photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The missing 31-year-old Belarus tourist Maksim Shchartsou.. Photo: Supplied

Mr Shchartsou was last seen playing in the water at the southern end of Nai Thon Beach at dusk yesterday.

Capt Akkarapon Siwilai of the Sakoo Police said he was notified that Mr Shchartsou was missing at 7pm and a search was quickly launched to find him. (See story here.)

The search resumed this morning, joined by Sirinath National Park officials, lifeguards, local rescue teams, and even volunteers helping to scour the waters offshore and the coast.

A Royal Thai Navy search team joined the efforts by helicopter.

However, fine weather this morning turned foul weather, hampering the search late this afternoon.

The Phuket News has been told that the search is continuing, but may be suspended overnight due the dangerous storm conditions that left many major roads across the island flooded late this afternoon.

