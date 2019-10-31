Mr Shchartsou was last seen playing in the water at the southern end of Nai Thon Beach at dusk yesterday.
Capt Akkarapon Siwilai of the Sakoo Police said he was notified that Mr Shchartsou was missing at 7pm and a search was quickly launched to find him. (See story here.)
The search resumed this morning, joined by Sirinath National Park officials, lifeguards, local rescue teams, and even volunteers helping to scour the waters offshore and the coast.
A Royal Thai Navy search team joined the efforts by helicopter.
However, fine weather this morning turned foul weather, hampering the search late this afternoon.
The Phuket News has been told that the search is continuing, but may be suspended overnight due the dangerous storm conditions that left many major roads across the island flooded late this afternoon.
Be the first to comment.