Search for Belarus tourist to enter Day 5

PHUKET: Search teams scouring the waters off the west coast of Phuket for Maksim Shchartsou will continue their efforts tomorrow after the sun set today (Nov 1) on day four of the search with no sign of the missing 31-year-old Belarus tourist.

Friday 1 November 2019, 06:26PM

A search team scours the west coast of Phuket today for missing Belarus tourist Maksim Shchartsou. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed to The Phuket News just before 6pm that search teams were unsuccessful today and were to conclude the day’s efforts at sundown.

“We will continue the search tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Shchartsou was last seen playing in the water at the southern end of the Nai Thon Beach at dusk at Wednesday night (Oct 30). (See story here.)

As search was quickly launched that night, but failed to find him in the dark. Search efforts have continued each day with a host of local rescue agencies, volunteers and officers from Sirinath National Park taking part. The Royal Thai Navy has dedicated a helicopter to scour the seas from the air. (See story here.)

This morning the search continued with park officers, rescue workers and Navy personnel checking the coast and the waters in the immediate area, Watcharathorn Kamlangkuea, Kamnan (subdistrict chief) of Tambon Sakoo, told The Phuket News.

Marine Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers searched as far as south as the southern end of Bang Tao Bay, Mr Watcharathorn said.

Sakoo Police Chief Col Kittipong Klaikaew confirmed to The Phuket News that the search has been expanded to include Mai Khao Beach and as far north as Sai Kaew Beach.

“Tomorrow we will keep searching, we will keep searching until he is found. I have no idea how far the search area will cover tomorrow. That will be decided tomorrow morning,” Col Kittipong said.

Maj Ekkachai of Phuket Tourist Police confirmed to The Phuket News that Irene Roslik, 29, who arrived in Phuket with Mr Shchartsou on Wednesday, is pregnant with the missing man’s child.

“She is in the early stages of pregnancy, but I can’t confirm how many month. Now she is staying at a hotel in Cherng Talay. She will stay here until the search is finished,” Maj Ekkachai said.

“Officers from the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) and the Phuket Tourist Police are supporting her, helping her to keep in contact with her family and with consular officials,” he added.

Mr Shchartsou and Ms Roslik landed in Phuket on Wednesday and checked in at a nearby resort located further south before heading to Nai Thon Beach on their first day of their holiday to Phuket.

Ms Roslik stayed on the beach while Mr Shchartsou continued to play in the water for a long time, even as the sun began to set. Only later did, Ms Roslik notice that Mr Shchartsou was missing and raised the alarm. (See story here.)

Meanwhile, Sakoo Kamnan Watcharathorn today told The Phuket News that red “No Swimming” flags were posted along several northern west-cost beaches today as the surf turned dangerous with strong waves.

“The red flags were posted to warning people to not go swimming, but some tourists still went in the water,” he said.