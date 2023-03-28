Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

Black wastewater streams across Kamala Beach

PHUKET: Local officials will urgently have a channel dredged deeper across the popular Kamala Beach so that black wastewater can flow quicker across the beach and into the sea.

tourismpollutionhealthnatural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 March 2023, 06:09PM

Black wastewater is flowing across Kamala Beach, again. Photo: Kathu District Office

Black wastewater is flowing across Kamala Beach, again. Photo: Kathu District Office

Red ’plankton’ strewn across kamala beach yesterday (Mar 27). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Red ’plankton’ strewn across kamala beach yesterday (Mar 27). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Red ’plankton’ strewn across kamala beach yesterday (Mar 27). Photo: Phuket Info Center

Red ’plankton’ strewn across kamala beach yesterday (Mar 27). Photo: Phuket Info Center

The wastewater treatment equipment in the Pak Bang Canal is not working. Photo: Kathu District Office

The wastewater treatment equipment in the Pak Bang Canal is not working. Photo: Kathu District Office

The wastewater treatment equipment in the Pak Bang Canal is not working. Photo: Kathu District Office

The wastewater treatment equipment in the Pak Bang Canal is not working. Photo: Kathu District Office

The wastewater treatment equipment in the Pak Bang Canal is not working. Photo: Kathu District Office

The wastewater treatment equipment in the Pak Bang Canal is not working. Photo: Kathu District Office

The wastewater treatment equipment in the Pak Bang Canal is not working. Photo: Kathu District Office

The wastewater treatment equipment in the Pak Bang Canal is not working. Photo: Kathu District Office

DMCR officers inspected dark water at Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, earlier today (Mar 28). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers inspected dark water at Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, earlier today (Mar 28). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers inspected dark water at Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, earlier today (Mar 28). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers inspected dark water at Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, earlier today (Mar 28). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers inspected dark water at Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, earlier today (Mar 28). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers inspected dark water at Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, earlier today (Mar 28). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers inspected dark water at Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, earlier today (Mar 28). Photo: DMCR

DMCR officers inspected dark water at Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, earlier today (Mar 28). Photo: DMCR

« »

The decision was made this morning (Mar 28) during an inspection of the beach by Kathu District Chief Thitiwat Boonkij and Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) President Jutha Doomluck.

The couple inspected the beach following a ‘red tide’ of what officials like to call a “plankton bloom” washing up onto the beach in recent days.

A cleanup of the red “seaweed” was conducted to make the beach picturesque once again. However, the black wastewater in the Pak Bang Canal, which runs through Kamala and streams across the beach, remained unresolved.

Kathu District Chief Thitiwat today admitted that the water had turned black due to the accumulation of wastewater being dumped into the canal by local sources.

He also blamed ‘neap tides’ for not reaching high enough up the beach to help wash away the pollution that streams into the bay, which is home to one of Phuket’s most popular tourist beaches.

“During the dry season, there is often a problem like this,” Mr Thitiwat said.

“Kamala OrBorTor will pump out the water from the canal and we will send a team to remove the sand ridge that narrows down the waterway to the sea tonight,” he explained.

Also, an aerator will be installed to generate oxygen in the water in the canal, he added.

“In addition, the water-treatment machine in the canal is broken,” Mr Thitiwat told The Phuket News.

However, Kamala OrBorTor Chief Mr Jutha has yet to publicly recognise any faults with wastewater treatment equipment installed to clean the water in the canal.

Over the years Kamala Beach has been plagued by recurring incidents of black wastewater flowing across the sand.

in 2020, in an attempt to avoid further recurring incidents, a wastewater-treatment plant costing B58 million was installed to treat the water in the Pak Bang Canal.

Kamala OrBorTor will make a public announcement asking for cooperation from everyone in the area not to throw the trash into the water, Chief Thitiwat said.

Residents will be asked to separate trash before disposing of it properly, and to ensure wastewater is treated before releasing it into the drains, he said.

“In the long term, the canal will be dredged to remove the accumulated sediment under a project organised by the Wastewater Management Authority,” Mr Thitiwat said.

MORE PLANKTON

Meanwhile, officers from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) inspected dark beach water at the popular Plub Pla Bay area on Racha Yai Island, south of Phuket.

The inspection followed local residents voicing concerns that the dark water, stretching some 200 metres along the beach, resembled an oil slick.

However, DMCR officers confirmed that the dark water was the result of yet another plankton bloom, or the result of “whale poop”. Either way, the cause was attributed to a “a natural phenomenon that causes the sea to change colour to brown, red or green, etc.”

“This is due to the proliferation of single-celled algae in the sea, which makes the sea look a different colour than usual,” one officer said.

“And this phenomenon can be dangerous for fish and other marine life,” the officer added.

No comment was made on whether the dark water presented a health hazards for humans.

The DMCR officers collected samples of the dark water for testing to confirm their hypothesis, or determine a different cause of the phenomenon.

The sudden attention to the quality of sea water at key beaches in the Phuket area comes as Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 4th Army Region, based in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, inspects tourist-popular beaches to ensure they are managed “for tourists’ security and to preserve nature”.

Lt Gen Santi yesterday led a team of army personnel to inspect beaches on Phuket’s west coast, including Kata Beach and Freedom Beach.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches
Media outlets form alliance on election results coverage
Kunming Airlines launches direct flights to Phuket
Ukraine gets new heavy tanks, Russia doubles down on nuke plans
Power bills go up for households, while industry enjoys a cut
Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials
Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket taxi skirmish, Phuket ‘Supermom’ fighter wins big, Shop owner urges police action || March 27
Man jumps off Thao Thepkasattri Bridge
Roadworks to hamper traffic near Phuket Immigration
Policeman offers rub downs to calm visitors
Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint
NBTC risks free World Cup coverage
Power outage to affect Nai Yang
Putin says will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

 

Phuket community
Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

And I'm not sure what "former management" he was referring to, because as long as I ha...(Read More)

Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

I've long held that the only way to lasso in the various mafias that do so much harm to Phuket&#...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

Kamala Pete, I will comment on the story. Here’s my comment: These kinds of stories are very upset...(Read More)

Bolt, InDriver still illegal, say Phuket officials

the "legal" taxis are the real threat to traffic, as they are driving recklessly and dange...(Read More)

Every day is the day! Phuket’s united call on Earth Hour 2023

Really? This story is only @ week late. Great reporting! ...(Read More)

Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint

Now there is the local constabulary at work. A dude pulls a gun in a public place, aims it in anger,...(Read More)

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai

@KamalaPete Wondering what's more tiresome ? A reaction on comments or the moaning about ev...(Read More)

Power bills go up for households, while industry enjoys a cut

Joke of the Day: Electric bills are going to increase even more because of an increase the tariff th...(Read More)

Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint

@Kurt A "fantasy reaction"? No Kurt, I did quote your own words ! Maybe your memories are...(Read More)

Media outlets form alliance on election results coverage

So, they all agreed to report election results the same way? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna
Ixina Thailand
Pacific Prime Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 