Kamala canal runs black despite new B58mn wastewater-treatment plant coming online

PHUKET: The Deputy Chief of the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), Nopporn Karuna, claims that the black water in the Pak Bang Canal that runs through Kamala is clean after it has been passed through the wastewater-treatment plant that has now been installed across the canal.

pollutionnatural-resourcesconstructionmarine

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Saturday 15 February 2020, 09:30AM

The water that is being emptied onto Kamala Beach is clean, says Nopporn Karuna, Deputy Chief of the Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor). Photo: Supplied

The water that is being emptied onto Kamala Beach is clean, he says.

“Children can play in it,” Mr Nopporn assured.

“We have officers check the water quality after it has passed the wastewater plant often. The water is safe, Mr Nopporan said.

The new B58 million wastewater-treatment plant built across the canal came online last week, Mr Nopporn explained.

Construction of the plant began last year and was completed on schedule for its Feb 4 deadline this year, he noted. (See story here.)

However, Mr Nopporn admitted that a foul stench still emanates from the putrid black water in the canal before the wastewater treatment plant.

“This began at the end of January and we had our officers investigate where the foul water was coming from. They found small businesses and homes further upstream emptying untreated wastewater into the canal.

“They were given a verbal warning and we will send a formal warning to them again on Feb 17. If they do not cease doing this they will face legal action,” he said.

Mr Nopporn also explained that the problem of the canal turning black and creating a foul stench from wastewater had returned this year, as it does each year, due to the lack of rain at this time of year.

“The lack of rain means there is not enough water flowing through the canal to dilute the wastewater, which turns the water black and algae starts to grow,” he said.

The annual problem prompted the Kamala OrBorTor to seek the funds to finally redress the problem with a small wastewater treatment plant dedicated to clearing the water in the canal, he added.

“The plant can treat around 1,000 cubic metres of water per day. This machine has been used for only about a week, but from our tests the water it passes is clear with no smell,” Mr Nopporn said.

“I have checked the machine again today, and I can confirm it is operating properly. The water in the canal has turned black because of the algae,” he said.

Officials will continue to conduct tests on the water in the canal to monitor how safe it is, he added.

Asked if it is safe to swim at Kamala Beach, Mr Nopporna again reassured, “I am sure that it is safe to swim, and I will inspect the canal again to confirm this.”