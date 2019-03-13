THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Kamala to get B58mn wastewater plant

PHUKET: Construction of Kamala’s first wastewater-treatment plant began this week, with the B58 million facility scheduled for completion by February next year. The news comes after another week of black wastewater from Pak Bang Canal at the southern end of Kamala fouling the water at the popular tourist beach.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Wednesday 13 March 2019, 03:02PM

Tourists swim in the fouled beach water at Kamala Beach last week. Photo: Supplied

The fouled beach water at Kamala Beach last week. Photo: Supplied

Small shops and restaurants along the canal have been targetted to stop releasing untreated wastewater. Photo: Supplied

Small shops and restaurants along the canal have been targetted to stop releasing untreated wastewater. Photo: Supplied

Small shops and restaurants along the canal have been targetted to stop releasing untreated wastewater. Photo: Supplied

Small shops and restaurants along the canal have been targetted to stop releasing untreated wastewater. Photo: Supplied

Officials inspect the filthy canal last week. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

EM balls were dumped into the canal as an immediate response. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

An ozone-generatnig machine is to be installed along the banks of the canal to help treat the wastewater. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

The canal was also dredged. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Workers sucked the black sludge out from the bottom of the canal. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Workers sucked the black sludge out from the bottom of the canal. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

Workers sucked the black sludge out from the bottom of the canal. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

As an immediate response to the black wastewater, officials from Kamala Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) had the rancid sludge dredged from the bottom of the canal and had EM (effective micro-organism) balls dumped into the murky water.

“We will keep doing this to make the water quality better, so the water smells better and becomes more clear,” said Nopporn Karuna, Kamala OrBorTor Deputy Chief.

The use of EM balls will cease this Friday (Mar 15), when an ozone-generator water-treatment machine comes online, Mr Nopporn told The Phuket News.

“We looked at the ozone-treatment system installed in Cherng Talay (see story here) and we believe that after we start treating the water in the canal with ozone, the water in the canal will be clean in two months,” Mr Nopporn said.

Southern Thai Consulting located in Moo 5 Srisoonthorn has been hired to install and operate the ozone water-treatment system under a budget of B495,000, Mr Nopporn added.

Installation is to begin today (Mar 13), with the machine expected to come online by Friday (Mar 15).

“The contract is to operate the ozeone machine for just two months, After that we will see how the results go, and if it is working well we will look to extend the contract further,” Mr Nopporn explained.

“The water quality will be checked by laboratory tests,” he added.

However, the big leap forward for Kamala in having wastewater treated before being released into the sea at the popular beach is the construction of a B58mn plant at Chalermprakiat Park.

The project is funded by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Mr Nopporn explained.

“We hired DBT Engineering Co Ltd (click here) and Mcon International Corp Ltd (click here) for the construction. The contract started on Feb 4, 2019 and the terms stipulate for construction to be completed by Feb 4, 2020,” he said.

The piling began last week under a separate contract that started on Feb 27 and expires on Mar 23, he added.

“When the construction is finished, we will hire another company to operate the plant. Now we still looking for a suitable company,” Mr Nopporn said.

“The system will treat all the wastewater that flows through Pak Bang Canal. The machine will suck water from the canal and treat it before it is released at the beach,” he explained.

“The system will be able to treat up to 1,000 cubic meters of water per day, which will be enough for the dry season, but when the heavy rains come the extra water flowing through the canal may mean that not all the wastewater will be treated before being released,’ Mr Nopporn admitted.

However, he added that plans for future expansion of the plant were already being considered.

Mr Nopporn blamed small hotels, shops and restaurants near the canal for releasing untreated wastewater in the waterway.

“Kamala OrBorTor officials started checking all the small businesses along the canal and found three that did not have wastewater-treatment systems installed,” he said.

“We have given them a chance to fix this and install wastewater systems. We have given them a deadline, and if they can’t make that deadline we will order their businesses closed and have the business licences revoked.

“We will also fine them. Depending on the charges levied, the maximum fine can be up to B20,000 per day,” Mr Nopporn said.

 

 

