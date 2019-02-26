THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Officials turn to ozone to help clear Bang Tao canal wastewater stench

PHUKET: Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has installed an ozone water-treatment machine along the Bang Tao Canal to help treat the dirty water there, which has turned black with pollution and is causing a foul stench along its course to the southern end of Bang Tao Beach.

pollutionenvironmentnatural-resourcestourism
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 26 February 2019, 06:40PM

Hopes are high that the small ozone water-treatment machine will have the desired effect. Photo: MaAnn Samran

Hopes are high that the small ozone water-treatment machine will have the desired effect. Photo: MaAnn Samran

Hopes are high that the small ozone water-treatment machine will have the desired effect. Photo: MaAnn Samran

Hopes are high that the small ozone water-treatment machine will have the desired effect. Photo: MaAnn Samran

Hopes are high that the small ozone water-treatment machine will have the desired effect. Photo: MaAnn Samran

Hopes are high that the small ozone water-treatment machine will have the desired effect. Photo: MaAnn Samran

Hopes are high that the small ozone water-treatment machine will have the desired effect. Photo: MaAnn Samran

Hopes are high that the small ozone water-treatment machine will have the desired effect. Photo: MaAnn Samran

Hopes are high that the small ozone water-treatment machine will have the desired effect. Photo: MaAnn Samran

Hopes are high that the small ozone water-treatment machine will have the desired effect. Photo: MaAnn Samran

Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn Samran said that an urgent – albeit temporary – solution was needed along the canal while waiting for the full wastewater-treatment facility to come onstream.

The ozone generator was installed on Feb 15, Mr MaAnn told The Phuket News today (Feb 26).

“It will stay in use until at April 15 during a two-month trial. If it proves successful, we will keep it in place,” he said.

The ozone water-treatment machine, installed near the end of the canal just before the stream empties across the beach, is costing the Cherng Talay OrBorTor “about B400,000” for the two-month trial, Mr MaAnn explained.

Hopes are high that the small facility will have the desired effect.

“This should help to remove the bad smell from the water,” Mr MaAnn said.

“For now, the surface of the water is clear and when the machine is in operation there is no smell, but the bottom of the canal is back – that is we are still trying to solve,” he added.

“We will hire a contractor to dig the black mud from the bottom soon,” he said.

Mr MaAnn said that most businesses in the area were run by socially responsible people who did not release untreated wastewater into the canal.

However, he admitted, “Some places and villages do not cooperate. They still quietly release untreated wastewater.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Black water flows across Kamala Beach
New global association launched to combat overtourism
Phuket pollution woes blanked at Asean marine environment confab
Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test
Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the tourism meltdown
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Tri Trang Beach corals survive Patong Bay wastewater onslaught
Foul stench of sewage in black-water canal spurs Phuket hotel wastewater inspections
Cleaning the ‘sacred lake’
All Clear: Maya Bay ‘zero tolerance’ protection kicks into force with immediate effects
Overnight stays banned on Similan from October
Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic
Phuket Governor orders public vote on marina project amid concerns over coral damage

 

Phuket community
Tourists, crew safe as dive boat sinks off Similan Islands

Again, another thai not sea worthy vessel used in tourist industry. No reserve buoyancy. Another pro...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

Sorry Jor, it is about "effective" safety measures, not wasting a billion baht on nonsensi...(Read More)

Election Commission issues defamation warning

With interest I follow the wrangling/twisting election approach. An EC, with a 'war room', c...(Read More)

6 officials dead, 5 injured in Phuket-Bangkok transit

Time Van's get speed limiters. 80 kmph. Full loaded Van's, 11 persons + luggage, are 'h...(Read More)

Phuket Customs officials destroy pirated goods worth B1mn

Well well this it’s only from 1 small shop in Phuket....(Read More)

Phuket Customs officials destroy pirated goods worth B1mn

So silly. Probably the majority of stuff available in Patong shops and fresh markets all over the i...(Read More)

Black water flows across Kamala Beach

It is not rocket science. Plug all the blue lines and see where the wastewater backs up. It will ba...(Read More)

Black water flows across Kamala Beach

“Today, we are conducting inspections to locate where the dirty water is being released into the c...(Read More)

Ao Nang dog attack: Round-up to expand, Eemi out of hospital

Why not for the safety of everybody, not just tourists. I hope officials take a long look at the Na...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

"Abolutely amazing. There are constant comments about the safety on the roads and when an publi...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Sunday Brunch Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor

 