PHUKET: Cherng Talay Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has installed an ozone water-treatment machine along the Bang Tao Canal to help treat the dirty water there, which has turned black with pollution and is causing a foul stench along its course to the southern end of Bang Tao Beach.

By Waranya Prompinpiras

Tuesday 26 February 2019, 06:40PM

Hopes are high that the small ozone water-treatment machine will have the desired effect. Photo: MaAnn Samran

Cherng Talay OrBorTor Chief MaAnn Samran said that an urgent – albeit temporary – solution was needed along the canal while waiting for the full wastewater-treatment facility to come onstream.

The ozone generator was installed on Feb 15, Mr MaAnn told The Phuket News today (Feb 26).

“It will stay in use until at April 15 during a two-month trial. If it proves successful, we will keep it in place,” he said.

The ozone water-treatment machine, installed near the end of the canal just before the stream empties across the beach, is costing the Cherng Talay OrBorTor “about B400,000” for the two-month trial, Mr MaAnn explained.

Hopes are high that the small facility will have the desired effect.

“This should help to remove the bad smell from the water,” Mr MaAnn said.

“For now, the surface of the water is clear and when the machine is in operation there is no smell, but the bottom of the canal is back – that is we are still trying to solve,” he added.

“We will hire a contractor to dig the black mud from the bottom soon,” he said.

Mr MaAnn said that most businesses in the area were run by socially responsible people who did not release untreated wastewater into the canal.

However, he admitted, “Some places and villages do not cooperate. They still quietly release untreated wastewater.”