Army Region Chief inspects Phuket beaches

PHUKET: Lt Gen Santi Sakuntanark, Commander of the 4th Army Region, based in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, led a team of army personnel to inspect beaches on Phuket’s west coast, including Kata Beach and Freedom Beach, yesterday (Mar 27) to ensure they are managed “for tourists’ security and to preserve nature”.

tourismnatural-resourcesmilitarycorruptioncrimeenvironment

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 March 2023, 01:50PM

Speaking during his visit to Kata Beach, Lt Gen Santi said that there had been a large number of Thai and foreign tourists visiting Phuket, and as the host, Phuket must set “management systems and regulations” to offer security and safety to the tourists.

“This requires cooperation from all sectors involved, including government officials, local people, and business operators in the area,” he said.

“Everyone can help create a beautiful environment by respecting the rules; this will effectively attract tourists to the area,” Lt Gen Santi added.

“The important part is that officials must create cooperation and understanding among the business operators regarding issues such as facilitating tourists at the airport, transport routes in Phuket, how the piers are operated, fair-priced fees, beach loungers, boats, buses, construction of shops that could obscure the panorama [of the beach], beach encroachment, forest encroachment and the problem of tourists being taken advantage of,” Lt Gen Santi continued.

At Freedom Beach, Lt Gen Santi boarded a boat to survey the beach and the coastline from the water before meeting with local authorities.

“Freedom Beach has been clearly announced as a preserved nature and environment area, so the beach must be kept in its original state. Nobody is allowed to do business [on the beach]. If anyone violates the law, the maximum penalty will be imposed,” Lt Gen Santi warned.

“It is time to set management [protocols] for the key tourism attractions. The charm of the sea is the beautiful beach, the clear water, and the panoramic view without obstacles. If we do not do it today, then when will we start? Do not let the beach management in the past go to waste,” he urged.

In the afternoon, Lt Gen Santi visited Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to discuss measures to help solve problems and promote cooperation in order to yield “satisfying results”. “Every sector must work together without conflict,” he said.

During the meeting, Lt Gen Santi raised the topic of deforestation, saying that the departments involved can cooperate with the army for the manpower and equipment to reclaim as soon as possible forest areas that had been encroached on.

Following the meeting, the commander visited the Phuket operations team of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4 branch, to encourage the officers and emphasise that their operations must be morally upstanding. “They must not get affiliated with mafias, and not accept bribes,” Lt Gen Santi said.

He also said that they have to get close to the local people by understanding the identity and local culture so that they can be a part of the community and create confidence and safety among local people and tourists.