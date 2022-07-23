Tengoku
Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit

Big cleanup before BIE Expo inspection visit

PHUKET: Local municipalities are conducting major cleanups of key areas across the island as part of the preparations for an inspection visit by representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) next week.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 July 2022, 04:37PM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

The delegation of BIE representatives will arrive in Phuket on Monday and conduct their inspection from Tuesday through Friday next week (July 26-29) to assess Phuket in its bid to host the World Specialised Expo 2028.

Phuket officially entered its bid, under the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity”, in Paris late last month. The bid was presented by a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as the Minister of Public Health.

Supporting the bid is the Ministry of Public Health and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew also joined the delegation.

Governor Narong has since called on all people on the island to prepare for the inspection visit, and presented details of the bid to local consuls on the island as a form of opportunity for investment from abroad.

An estimated 500 government officers and volunteers joined the Big Cleaning Day event in Mai Khao yesterday (July 22).

The focus of the cleanup was the 141 rai site where, if Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host the World Specialised Expo 2028 is successful, a major convention centre will be built and later used as an “international medical centre”.

Present to lead the cleanup was Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan, joined by Thalang District Chief Bancha Thanu-in.

As part of the cleanup Thepkrasattri Rd along the Sai Kaew beachfront, recently inundated by large storm waves during a king tide, was cleared of any natural debris, while trees and shrubs along the roadside were trimmed to give a neat and tidy appearance.

In Phuket Town yesterday, cleanup efforts organised by Phuket City Municipality focused on the Old Town area.

The mass cleaning efforts were led by Phuket City Deputy Mayor Orapailin Trakulpriphon, joined by other Phuket City councillors as well as local community leaders, local residents and other volunteers.

Today, the big cleaning efforts continued along Soi Rommanee, Thalang Rd and Yaowarat Rd. 

“Phuket Municipality has organised activities together with others to hold ‘Big Cleaning’ efforts along the streets of the Old Town,” Ms Orapailin said.

“Cleanliness and tidiness of the city are important… The big cleaning includes scrubbing and cleaning of the footpaths, as well as collecting garbage and discarded unused items from people’s homes to dispose of,” she added.

“Everyone is invited to welcome the BIE committee as a good host. We welcomed the Phuket Hosting Readiness Assessment Committee to make Phuket the best and only choice,” Ms Orapailin said.

