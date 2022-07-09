Phuket officials pitch Expo 2028 bid to consuls

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has called on embassy representatives and honorary consuls from 13 countries stationed in Phuket for their support in the bid for Phuket to host the World Specialised Expo 2028.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 9 July 2022, 12:32PM

Photo: PR Phuket

The call came at a meeting held yesterday (July 8), during which the consuls were given a two-hour briefing on the project, to be centred on the site of 141 rai at the northern end of the island.

Among the consuls present were representatives for Australia, Russia, Austria, Norway, France, Luxembourg, Chile and Mexico.

Also present were all three Phuket Vice Governors: Pichet Panapong, Amnuay Phinsuwan and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam.

“The main objectives of this meeting are to push for support to host the Specialized Expo 2028 of Phuket, Thailand, with the support of consulates and honorary consuls of various countries,” Governor Narong said.

“We are requesting opinions and advice about the proposal to host Specialized Expo 2028 with representatives of TCEB [Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau] and the President of Phuket Tourist Association [PTA],” he added.

PTA President Bhumiikitti Ruktaengam also joined the meeting by video call to explain the bid.

The consuls were also briefed on the bid presented to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in Paris last month, and the upcoming inspection visit by a delegation of BIE representatives on July 25-29.

Governor Narong explained that the bid is being promoted through government public relations channels, and events including a charity fun run will be held to help promote awareness of the bid.

Over the past two weeks, Phuket public relations channels have ramped up their public awareness campaign, posting notices and reports many times each and every day highlighting that the government has entered its bid, and calling on everyone to help support the bid.

“The aim is to highlight the benefits that Phuket and Thai residents will receive from hosting such events, especially in terms of economic recovery, the development of infrastructure and mass transportation in Phuket, which together will improve the quality of life both physically and mentally of the local people and corresponds to the theme of the Phuket bid, ‘Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity’,” Governor Narong said.

“It is a good opportunity to make Phuket and Thailand better known, and also to promote opportunities for foreign investors to take advantage of the Specialized Expo event area after the event,” he added.