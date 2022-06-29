Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ready for BIE inspection for Phuket Expo 2028 bid, urges Governor

Ready for BIE inspection for Phuket Expo 2028 bid, urges Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (June 28) delivered his message for all government agencies on the island ready for an inspection visit by representatives of the  Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) later this month as part of Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host World Specialised Expo in 2028.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 June 2022, 11:06AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew delivering his message yesterday (June 28). Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew delivering his message yesterday (June 28). Photo: PR Phuket

The message was first delivered at a meeting at the new Phuket Provincial Hall on Tha Kraeng Rd in Phuket Town, then delivered again later at a meeting at the old Provincial Hall on Narisorn Rd.

The need for the preparations follows formally presenting its bid to the BIE in Paris last week, Governor Narong explained.

The bid was presented by a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as the Minister of Public Health. Supporting the bid is the Ministry of Public Health and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), said Governor Narong, who also joined the delegation.

The BIE team will perform an inspection of the proposed site of the main convention centre to be used to host the expo, Governor Narong added.

The site, an area of ​​​​141 rai 2 ngan 64 square wah in Mai Khao, is to have a “world-class International Health and Wellness Center” operated by Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island, he said.

“The preparation of the location must be carried out to support the in-depth survey activities of the BIE committee in Phuket on July 25-29,” Governor Narong pointed out.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“This is to ensure that all sectors are ready to present themselves as hosts of the Specialised Expo 2028 in Phuket and ensure that the event proceeds smoothly according to the intended objectives,” he added.

“The BIE committee who will come to inspect the area must be most impressed and see the readiness of Phuket to host Expo 2028,” he said.

“The private sector is willing to support the province in all matters. Currently, there is a public relations campaign for establishments and hotels, and local residents have been informed of the proposal to host such a world-class event in order for the public to have knowledge and understanding of the bid.

“The BIE committee will ask questions, and we need to be able to answer the committee’s questions,” Governor Narong explained.

A ‘RUN FOR PHUKET EXPO2028’ event will be held to promote Phuket’s bid to host the expo, he added.

Also discussed was the current state of the road construction project along Route 4027 through Pa Khlok, and the project to improve the road connecting Baan Para to Muang Mai.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

FDA approves use of Evusheld
Cinema trip for students as part of sustainable eduction drive
Insomniacs get weed treatment
Phuket marks 1.7mn tourists up until June
Ghislaine Maxwell gets 20 years for sex trafficking
Phuket marks 48 new COVID cases, no deaths
Cabinet waives tariffs on car seats
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Visa extension scams on Phuket police radar, Smugglers caught by airport customs || June 28
Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting
Power outages to affect Laguna area, Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong
Anutin tests COVID positive on European return
Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam
G7 denounces ‘war crime’ as Russian strike kills shoppers
Phuket hotels await start of high season
‘Post-pandemic Day’ edges near

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

these agents are the vehicle of corruption at Immigration some of these 'tourists' will not ...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

WTF! Why should motorbike taxi drivers beware of call centre gangs? They must be at the very bottom ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

Well everyone knows that those who use these visa offices do not get visas legally. Which is retire...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

Only address the motorbike taxi drivers? Strange, not a single word about Van, taxi, tuk tuk drivers...(Read More)

National Park entry fees still charging foreigners five times more

DKK again in the bend, even fantasizing, challenging about 'climbs'. I have been at Niagara ...(Read More)

Anutin tests COVID positive on European return

SIX times vaccinated??? OMG. Anutin clearly suffers "Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome". ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

@Agogo...I made an inquiry with a visa service that quoted me 25,000 baht. I asked for a breakdown ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration responds over visa extension scam

Why do people bother with visa companies unless they are dodgy? 10 years of retirement permits @ 190...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi riders told to be legal, polite ‒ and no fighting

Boy...how's this for a complete waste of time. Like rounding up all the soi dogs and telling the...(Read More)

Foreigners charged with fatal recklessness in Russian’s death

Three guys? Er, at least one of the persons charged has a female name- NataliaT. The other two are...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Devas Lounge
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 