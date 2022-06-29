Ready for BIE inspection for Phuket Expo 2028 bid, urges Governor

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (June 28) delivered his message for all government agencies on the island ready for an inspection visit by representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) later this month as part of Thailand’s bid for Phuket to host World Specialised Expo in 2028.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 29 June 2022, 11:06AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew delivering his message yesterday (June 28). Photo: PR Phuket

The message was first delivered at a meeting at the new Phuket Provincial Hall on Tha Kraeng Rd in Phuket Town, then delivered again later at a meeting at the old Provincial Hall on Narisorn Rd.

The need for the preparations follows formally presenting its bid to the BIE in Paris last week, Governor Narong explained.

The bid was presented by a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who also serves as the Minister of Public Health. Supporting the bid is the Ministry of Public Health and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), said Governor Narong, who also joined the delegation.

The BIE team will perform an inspection of the proposed site of the main convention centre to be used to host the expo, Governor Narong added.

The site, an area of ​​​​141 rai 2 ngan 64 square wah in Mai Khao, is to have a “world-class International Health and Wellness Center” operated by Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on the island, he said.

“The preparation of the location must be carried out to support the in-depth survey activities of the BIE committee in Phuket on July 25-29,” Governor Narong pointed out.

“This is to ensure that all sectors are ready to present themselves as hosts of the Specialised Expo 2028 in Phuket and ensure that the event proceeds smoothly according to the intended objectives,” he added.

“The BIE committee who will come to inspect the area must be most impressed and see the readiness of Phuket to host Expo 2028,” he said.

“The private sector is willing to support the province in all matters. Currently, there is a public relations campaign for establishments and hotels, and local residents have been informed of the proposal to host such a world-class event in order for the public to have knowledge and understanding of the bid.

“The BIE committee will ask questions, and we need to be able to answer the committee’s questions,” Governor Narong explained.

A ‘RUN FOR PHUKET EXPO2028’ event will be held to promote Phuket’s bid to host the expo, he added.

Also discussed was the current state of the road construction project along Route 4027 through Pa Khlok, and the project to improve the road connecting Baan Para to Muang Mai.