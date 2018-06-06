PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Environment Office has today confirmed that the project to see the island’s wild monkeys neutered or relocated will be put on hold until the budget of B3 million has been approved.

Monkey are seen here at the Chalerm Phrakiet King Kaew Phatthana Hall in Rassada. Photo by Rassada Municipality 5

Meanwhile, the results from the recent public hearings regarding the neutering and relocation of the monkeys show that most people agree to the monkeys first being neutered and then relocated to different areas.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (June 6), Director of the Phuket Provincial Environment Office Nattawan Jumlongkat said, “I cannot confirm when we can start the project to neuter and relocate the monkeys as we have to set up a meeting with the Phuket Governor regarding the required budget.

“This budget is for approximately B3mn,” he said.

Whether or not troupes of wild monkeys across Phuket will be subjected to population control as well as forced relocation was among questions put to the public in a series of feedback meetings held across the island.

The issue, cutely described as “birth control”, was to be asked in feedback questionnaires handed out at the public forums, Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang, Pongchart Chouehorm, explained the issue at the monthly Governor Meets The Press Meeting held at Provincial Hall on May 21. (See story here.)

On May 28, residents in Phuket Town voted to allow the wild monkeys to stay on Rang Hill, overlooking the town. The vote came at a public-feedback meeting held asking residents what to do with the troupes of wild monkeys in their respective areas.

The local residents made their opinion clear for wildlife officials to take steps to control the number of the wild monkeys living on Rang Hill, but asked to let the monkeys stay there. (See story here.)

As with the previous public-feedback meetings (see stories here and here), as a simple way to gauge public opinion on two key issues attendees were asked to vote by a show of hands on two questions:

1) Do you want to the population of the monkeys to be controlled?

2) Do you want you the monkeys to be relocated?