FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket public hearing calls for wild monkey population control, relocation

PHUKET: The first public meeting to gain feedback from local residents on what to do with the ever-growing populations of wild monkeys on Phuket was held yesterday (May 22), with residents calling for “population control” steps to be taken as well as forced relocation of the main troupes to other areas.

animalsenvironmentTanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 23 May 2018, 11:50AM

Natawan Jumlongkat (centre), Director of Phuket Provincial Environment Office, said the meeting provided good feedback on what the residents wanted. Photo: Supplied

Natawan Jumlongkat (centre), Director of Phuket Provincial Environment Office, said the meeting provided good feedback on what the residents wanted. Photo: Supplied

A total of 68 local residents turned up at the meeting yesterday (May 22). Photo: Supplied

A total of 68 local residents turned up at the meeting yesterday (May 22). Photo: Supplied

A total of 68 local residents turned up at the meeting yesterday (May 22). Photo: Supplied

A total of 68 local residents turned up at the meeting yesterday (May 22). Photo: Supplied

A total of 68 local residents turned up at the meeting yesterday (May 22). Photo: Supplied

A total of 68 local residents turned up at the meeting yesterday (May 22). Photo: Supplied

The meeting was held at the Chalerm Phrakiet Rama 9 Hall on Soi Tah Jeen, in Rassada, with 68 local residents in attendance, explained Natawan Jumlongkat, Director of Phuket Provincial Environment Office.

“Everyone who joined the hearing voted yesterday,” Mr Natawan said.

“It is good feedback to solve the problem together,” he added.

In addition to the feedback form to be completed, as announced on Monday (see story here), as a simple way to gauge public opinion on two key issues attendees were asked to vote by a show of hands on two questions:

1) Do you want to the population of the monkeys to be controlled?

2) Do you want you the monkeys to be relocated?

A total of 66 people voted in support of “population control” measures of the monkeys, while one voter disagreed.

QSI International School Phuket

Further, only 55 of the 68 people present voted in support of having the monkeys moved. Four people disagreed, and nine people abstained.

Mr Natawan urged local residents to join public feedback meetings yet to be held in other areas.

“The next public hearing will be held at the Phuket Homeless Centre, in Rassada on Thursday (May 24), from 9 am until noon,” he noted.

The remaining meetings will be held at the following locations:

  • May 25 - Chalerm Sammanakit Hall at Wat Charoen Samanakit (Wat Lang San), located behind Phuket Provincial Court, in Phuket Town
  • May 27 - Chalerm Phrakiet King Kaew Phatthana Hall, in Rassada
  • May 28 - Wat Khao Rang (Rang Hill Temple), in Phuket Town

The collated feedback from all the meetings will used in deciding what will happen to the monkeys, Pongchart Chouehorm, who as Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang is the officer responsible for the protection and conservation of all natural wildlife on the island, announced on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mr Natawan repeated the call for tourists to be careful when near wild monkey troupes on the island.

“Tourists, especially foreigners, should be careful as wild monkeys may carry tuberculosis and encephalitis, and rabies too,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Dolphin in care after beach stranding off Phuket
Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant
Phuket residents happy with wild monkey campaign, says wildlife chief
First of the neutered monkeys released into the Phuket wild
Concerns over Phuket wild monkeys as they risk entering homes to steal food
Phuket’s first ‘Monkey Island’ revealed
34 wild Phuket monkeys caught on Day 1 of campaign
Thai turtle’s plastic-filled stomach heightens ocean crisis
Young turtles rescued from broken Phuket fishing nets
Phuket fishing exclusion-zone maps get overhaul
B3mn budget not yet approved for Phuket monkey neutering, relocation
Plastic not fantastic: ‘End the reliance’
Dead whale sparks marine fears
Let monkeys stay on Phuket Town hill, local residents vote
Phuket Town residents vote to keep ‘Monkey Hill’ alive

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Chattha
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
My Physio By Kanitta
International Law office of Ake and Associates
The Boathouse Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort

 