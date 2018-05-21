FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket monkey ‘birth control’ to go to public opinion

PHUKET: Whether or not troupes of wild monkeys across Phuket will be subjected to population control as well as forced relocation will be among the questions put to the public in a series of feedback meetings to be held across the island.

Monday 21 May 2018, 05:42PM

Whether or not Phuket's wild monkeys should be subjected to population control is one of the questions to be put to the public. Photo: The Phuket News / file

The issue, cutely described as “birth control”, will be asked in feedback questionnaires handed out at the public forums, Pongchart Chouehorm, explained at the monthly Governor Meets The Press Meeting held at Provincial Hall today (May 21).

Mr Pongchart, as Director of the Natural and Wildlife Education Centre at Khao Phra Thaew Non-Hunting Area in Thalang, is the officer responsible for the protection and conservation of all natural wildlife on the island.

Other questions to be put to the public include: Are the monkeys annoying? Do people go to visit the monkeys? and Should we allow the monkeys to stay where they are now?

The meetings will be held from tomorrow through to next Monday (May 28) in locales on Phuket where troupes of wild monkeys already thrive, identified at the meeting as: Bangrong Pier and Baan Yamu in Pa Khlok; Soi Tah Jeen, Kingkaew Soi 9 and Koh Siray, all in Rassada; as well as Khao Rang (Rang Hill) and Khao Toh Sae (Toh Sae Hill) in Phuket Town.

Warning signs will also be posted in these areas, after Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong gave his permission today.

Mr Pongchart explained that the warning signs will carrying messages such as: “Watch out! Monkeys bite!”; “Don’t snatch food away from monkeys”; “Don’t hurt and touch monkeys”; “Don’t leave food outside the car” and the more expected “Please cooperate with officials to protect your assets, health, life, yourself and your friends”.

“I don’t want people to touch monkeys anymore. They carry diseases,” Mr Pongchart said, noting that wild monkeys may carry tuberculosis and Encephalitis.

However, he did not mention rabies.

Governor Norraphat urged people to take part in the meetings to ensure that officials had good understanding of public opinion on what to do with Phuket’s ever-growing monkey populations on the island.

“The public hearings are a really important was to have local residents help solve the monkey issue. Let’s go ahead with them and see what the public hearings say,” Gov Norraphat said.

The public hearings, to start at 9am and finish at about noon, will be held at the following locations:

  • May 22 - Chalerm Phrakiet Rama 9 Hall on Soi Tah Jeen, in Rassada
  • May 24 - Phuket Homeless Centre, in Rassada
  • May 25 - Chalerm Sammanakit Hall at Wat Charoen Samanakit (Wat Lang San), located behind Phuket Provincial Court, in Phuket Town
  • May 27 - Chalerm Phrakiet King Kaew Phatthana Hall, in Rassada
  • May 28 - Wat Khao Rang (Rang Hill Temple), in Phuket Town

“After we have collated all the feedback from the meetings, we will announce the feedback we have received and what we plan to do with the monkeys,” Mr Pongchart said today.

The results of the feedback questionnaires will be announced on June 30, he added.

 

 

Sir Burr | 25 May 2018 - 17:35:46 

"They should be culled. They are a nuisance and a danger to the public".

A bit harsh. I realise that Thai officials can be infuriatingly obtuse, but, still.........

Bentley | 25 May 2018 - 14:49:52 

They should be culled. They are a nuisance and a danger to the public.

BenPendejo | 22 May 2018 - 19:19:52 

Classic Thai officials...they don't know what to do, so ask everyone else. This is not how wildlife should be managed. Nor should they be shipped off to other remote islands that cannot sustain them...it will just ravage the natural environment.  It sounds like what they need to do is reach out to REAL wildlife professionals that can help identify practical solutions...Oh, Ooops...TIT

Kurt | 22 May 2018 - 09:45:05 

What is the catch in pulling the 'public opinion card' by Government officials?
It is a Government safety and health responsibility.
If signs.."Watch out, monkey bite"..are needed, than it not safe.
If there is threat of diseases, including rabies(!) than Government needs health wise to handle that with anticipation.

