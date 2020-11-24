Kata Rocks
Anti-Corruption committee inspects Katathani resort

Anti-Corruption committee inspects Katathani resort

PHUKET: Members of the House Committee on Corruption Suppression and Prevention inspected the Katathani Phuket Beach Resort in Kata yesterday (Nov 23) in following up a complaint filed against the resort for possible illegal construction over the Bang Rak Canal.

constructioncrimecorruption
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 November 2020, 01:36PM

Pradermchai Boonchuaylue, Secretary of the House Committee on Corruption Suppression and Prevention, speaks to the press at the Katathani resort yesterday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Pradermchai Boonchuaylue, Secretary of the House Committee on Corruption Suppression and Prevention, speaks to the press at the Katathani resort yesterday (Nov 23). Photo: PR Phuket

Katathani resort owner Sombat Atiset and his lawyer welcomed the committee delegation and presented to them the land title deeds showing that the canal never went across the resort's land. Photo: PR Phuket

Katathani resort owner Sombat Atiset and his lawyer welcomed the committee delegation and presented to them the land title deeds showing that the canal never went across the resort’s land. Photo: PR Phuket

Katathani resort owner Sombat Atiset and his lawyer welcomed the committee delegation and presented to them the land title deeds showing that the canal never went across the resort’s land. Photo: PR Phuket

Katathani resort owner Sombat Atiset and his lawyer welcomed the committee delegation and presented to them the land title deeds showing that the canal never went across the resort’s land. Photo: PR Phuket

The inspection was led by Committee Secretary Pradermchai Boonchuaylue together with Phuket MP Sutha Pratheep Na Thalang, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the Committee, and other members of the committee. 

Of note, Mr Sutha is also the Phuket MP representing the military-backed Palang Pracharat Party.

Also present to join the inspection were Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Chuwong, officers from the Phuket Provincial Land Office, officials from the Muang District Office and other relevant organisations. 

The owner of the resort, Sombat Atiset, and his lawyer welcomed the committee delegation and presented to them the land title deeds showing that the canal never went across the resort’s land.

Mr Pradermchai explained to the press, “We came to inspect this resort because the committee received a complaint from Karon residents that the resort was built over the Bang Rak Canal. The complaint also claimed that the resort had also claimed a section of public road as their own, which prevented local people from using the road.”

After meeting with Mr Sombat and his lawyer, Mr Pradermchai said, “We checked the documents of the land and found that the road is a public road. The Phuket Government has already set up a committee to examine this issue and asked Karon Municipality to improve the road, of which about 300-400 metres runs through the resort.

“The improvement depends on Karon Municipality to decide when they will come to work,” Mr Pradermchai said.

Avoiding key issues in the complaint, Mr Pradermchai said, “For the construction over Bang Rak Canal, we have not been able to conclude this issue. The aerial photos showed us that there is a canal through the resort land, but from the inspection, we did not see any canal in the resort.

“We have to check documents and question relevant officers again. We will invite the Director-General of the Department of Lands to give information next week because the Director-General has to judge whether the canal really exists and goes through the resort area,” Mr Pradermchai said.

Mr Pradermchai’s claim that the complaint was filed by “local residents” follows Karon Municipality, headed by Karon Mayer Tawee Thongcham, last year filing a complaint against the resort for interfering with the Bang Rak Canal.

That complaint came hot on the heels of high-profile investigations into The Peaks condo project for being built on protected forest land behind the Katathani resort.

The Peaks, still incomplete, also sits on a hillside of a gradient on which it is illegal to build any structures.

The incomplete resort also has been found to have blocked the Bang Rak Canal at its source in the hills.

The investigation into the The Peaks project initially came by order of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Karon Municipality now stands to be investigated for illegally issuing the building permit for The Peaks.

Mr Pradermchai gave no public recognition of these factors in explaining his committee’s investigation into the Katathani resort yesterday.

In a previous inspection visit by national-level politicians, Thai Civilized Party leader Mongkonkit Suksintharanon during a visit in August last year said, “I know about the (alleged) illegal land title deed and the construction permit of The Peaks.”

Mr Mongkonkit explained that the illegal issuing of a building permit may not be Karon Municipality’s fault as the project would have had to have been approved by Lands Dept officers and provincial officials.

“We have to check the meeting reports of the Phuket office of the Department of Land to see whether they reported to Environmental Impact Assessment in Thailand (EIA) committee.

“If they did, that means they did not ignore their duty,” Mr Mongkonkit said.

“The Phuket Governor at that time was Norraphat Plodthong, but he has already retired, so we have to check the EIA’s process of approval,” he explained

Regardless, Karon Mayor Thawee has a long history of not being held accountable for the municipality’s role in regulating deals involving vast amounts of money.

He was never asked to fully explain the deals amounting to billions of baht negotiated for business to operate on the sands on beaches in Karon Municipality’s area during the heyday of Phuket’s bustling tourism.

Fascinated | 24 November 2020 - 21:35:36 

We found nothing wrong and will put money towards a raid to improve your business- classic. One wonders how much they will get charged for a room in the future when they come to stay

cpfleger | 24 November 2020 - 20:48:00 

Ah, why so negative Capricornball? 
Just trust to what the highest men of Thailand have said: to believe in harmony and Thainess - and everything will be nice and ending in friendly smiling peace in a minute. 
Same with poverty and starvation, crippling tourism etc.: harmony and Thainess will cure everything and bring up the great understanding. 
Cheerio folks!

Capricornball | 24 November 2020 - 17:07:24 

OK...we can all sit back and watch how corruption works here. Corrupt people from BKK will come here and meet corrupt people from here, and the corrupt developer with his corrupt lawyers will convince all the corrupt people that everything is OK.  Corrupt officials will conclude that everything is OK, just a misunderstanding, and common Thai people will get screwed...again.

Kurt | 24 November 2020 - 14:56:13 

Is this anti corruption committee coming to Phuket only for 1 portfolio? There is so much to investigate. Now take your time and check out Karon Mayor if the committee likes to restore peoples believe in really corruption fighting. Oh, and constructions Kata Noi and houses at Naiharn Beach waterfront. Guess most portfolios are already 'sealed off' with kick backs. TIT-hopeless.

 

