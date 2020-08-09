Another turtle nest found at Khao Lampi - Hat Thai Mueang National Park

PHUKET: Officers at the Khao Lampi - Hat Thai Mueang National Park have reported finding another nest of leatherback turtle eggs, the fourth such nest found in the area in recent weeks.

animalsweatherenvironment

By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 August 2020, 04:42PM

National Park officers moved the turtle nest to a safe place near the office. Photo: National Park

National Park officers moved the turtle nest to a safe place near the office. Photo: National Park

The nest was discovered around 6am this morning (Aug 9) by Mr Wicheing Chupan, a National Park officer who was inspecting the area.

"The nest was found about 50 metres from the beach which is far from the front of Khao Nayak about 1.5 kilometers,” Mr Haritchai Rittichuay, Chief of the Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park told The Phuket News.

“By the size of the tracks, the turtle measured roughly 175cm across,” he added.

“Officers dug the nest and found 115 eggs, of which 77 appear to be fertilised and 38 unfortunately infertile.”

There was concern that the nest could potentially be in a dangerous location where high waves brought about during the current monsoon season could harm it so officers moved it to a safer place.

“At 8:30am this morning we moved all the eggs to another location close to the National Park office, approximately 3 kilometers away, to keep them away from the heavy weather conditions brought on by the southwest monsoon,” confirmed Mr Haritchai.

"With the current heavy weather conditions the waves are able to reach much further onto the beach, sometimes up to 100 metres, so we had to move the nest to keep it safe.

“The nest will be kept under close observation by park officers close to the National Park office. The eggs are expected to hatch in 55-60 days,” he said.

Mr Haritchai confirmed it was Mr Wicheing who found the nest and therefore it was he who would receive the B10,000 reward.

“It is the duty of the officers to seek out and help preserve the turtle nests and thanks to Mr Wicheing this nest has been saved. He deserves the reward.”

The discovery comes after another nest was found two kilometers south of Khao Nayak on July 26.

Further nests were found on the beach in front of Khao Nayak, the “resident reef” at Khao Lak, on July 7 and, just one week earlier, on Thai Mueang Beach, north of Phuket.

Mr Haritchai called for people’s help in finding future turtle nests, particularly during the monsoon season where they can be easily damaged.

“If anyone does see a turtle trail or nest then please do call us. The nests are always worth saving and there is a reward of B20,000 per nest.

“The Phuket Marine National Park Operation Center 2 can be reached on 081 797 0316, the Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park Office on 076 679 134 or the Khao Lampi–Hat Thai Mueang National Park Chief Haritchai Rittichuay 081 619 9962,” he said.