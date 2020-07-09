Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
New turtle nest found near Khao Lak

New turtle nest found near Khao Lak

PHUKET: A new leatherback turtle nest has been found at Khao Lak, north of Phuket, with nearly 100 fertilised eggs that are expected to produce younglings.

marineanimalsnatural-resourcesenvironment
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 9 July 2020, 12:24PM

The nest was found at the beach in front of Khao Nayak, the ‘resident reef’ at Khao Lak. Photo: DNP

By the size of the tracks in the sand, Park Chief Haritchai said the turtle may have been the same one that laid eggs on Thai Mueang Beach on July 1. Photo: DNP

Haritchai Rittichuay, Chief of the Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park, told The Phuket News that the nest was discovered on Tuesday (July 7).

Local fisherman Rome Sengkeaw reported finding turtle tracks in the sand in front of Khao Nayak, the “resident reef” at Khao Lak, at about 5am that day, Mr Haritchai said.

Mr Rome received the standard B20,000 reward for reporting finding the tracks, as they had led to the discovery of a turtle nest, he confirmed.

The officers arrived and found  the nest at around 8am, Mr Haritchai added.

“There were 100 eggs, of which 91 appear to be fertilised and expected to produce offspring,” he said.

With the nest found “about 9.7 kilometres” from the national park and exposed to the heavy weather conditions brought on by the southwest monsoon, the nest will be moved to within the park to be kept under watch by park officers, Mr Haritchai said.

Mr Haritchai also noted that the turtle tracks found on the beach measured about 1.7 metres across.

“By the size of the tracks, this nest could have been laid by the same turtle that laid eggs on Thai Mueang Beach on July 1. The new nest is only 1.5km away,” he said.

