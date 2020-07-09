Haritchai Rittichuay, Chief of the Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park, told The Phuket News that the nest was discovered on Tuesday (July 7).
Local fisherman Rome Sengkeaw reported finding turtle tracks in the sand in front of Khao Nayak, the “resident reef” at Khao Lak, at about 5am that day, Mr Haritchai said.
Mr Rome received the standard B20,000 reward for reporting finding the tracks, as they had led to the discovery of a turtle nest, he confirmed.
The officers arrived and found the nest at around 8am, Mr Haritchai added.
“There were 100 eggs, of which 91 appear to be fertilised and expected to produce offspring,” he said.
With the nest found “about 9.7 kilometres” from the national park and exposed to the heavy weather conditions brought on by the southwest monsoon, the nest will be moved to within the park to be kept under watch by park officers, Mr Haritchai said.
Mr Haritchai also noted that the turtle tracks found on the beach measured about 1.7 metres across.
“By the size of the tracks, this nest could have been laid by the same turtle that laid eggs on Thai Mueang Beach on July 1. The new nest is only 1.5km away,” he said.
