Another turtle nest found north of Phuket

PHUKET: Officers at the Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park have reported finding another nest of leatherback turtle eggs, the third such nest found in the area in recent weeks. The three nests have all been laid during the southwest monsoon, which is considered out of season for turtles to lay eggs.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 July 2020, 11:18AM

The nest was left in place to allow the eggs to hatch naturally. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was found two kilometres from where another nest was discovered on July 7. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

Park Chief Haritchai Rittichuay reported that officers yesterday (July 26) had found leatherback turtle tracks on the beach about two kilometers south of Khao Nayak, where a turtle nest was found earlier this month.

Officers followed the tracks and found the nest some 90 centimeters deep in the sand.

After confirming that turtle eggs had been laid, the officers covered the nest back up and built a protective enclosure around it to protect it from predators, Park Chief Haritchai added.

“To let the eggs hatch naturally, officers will not move the eggs,” he said.

A leatherback turtle nest was found on the beach in front of Khao Nayak, the “resident reef” at Khao Lak, on July 7. That nest contained nearly 100 fertilised eggs that are expected to produce younglings.

Just one week earlier, a nest of leatherback turtle eggs were found on Thai Mueang Beach, north of Phuket, which was believed to have been laid by the same turtle that came ashore at Mai Khao Beach just days earlier.