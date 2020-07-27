BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Another turtle nest found north of Phuket

Another turtle nest found north of Phuket

PHUKET: Officers at the  Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park have reported finding another nest of leatherback turtle eggs, the third such nest found in the area in recent weeks. The three nests have all been laid during the southwest monsoon, which is considered out of season for turtles to lay eggs.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resources
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 27 July 2020, 11:18AM

The nest was found two kilometres from where another nest was discovered on July 7. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was found two kilometres from where another nest was discovered on July 7. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was found two kilometres from where another nest was discovered on July 7. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was found two kilometres from where another nest was discovered on July 7. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was found two kilometres from where another nest was discovered on July 7. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was found two kilometres from where another nest was discovered on July 7. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was found two kilometres from where another nest was discovered on July 7. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was found two kilometres from where another nest was discovered on July 7. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was left in place to allow the eggs to hatch naturally. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was left in place to allow the eggs to hatch naturally. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was left in place to allow the eggs to hatch naturally. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was left in place to allow the eggs to hatch naturally. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was left in place to allow the eggs to hatch naturally. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

The nest was left in place to allow the eggs to hatch naturally. Photo: Khao Lampi – Hat Thai Mueang National Park

« »

Park Chief Haritchai Rittichuay reported that officers yesterday (July 26) had found leatherback turtle tracks on the beach about two kilometers south of Khao Nayak, where a turtle nest was found earlier this month.

Officers followed the tracks and found the nest some 90 centimeters deep in the sand.

After confirming that turtle eggs had been laid, the officers covered the nest back up and built a protective enclosure around it to protect it from predators, Park Chief Haritchai added.

“To let the eggs hatch naturally, officers will not move the eggs,” he said.

CMI - Thailand

A leatherback turtle nest was found on the beach in front of Khao Nayak, the “resident reef” at Khao Lak, on July 7. That nest contained nearly 100 fertilised eggs that are expected to produce younglings.

Just one week earlier, a nest of leatherback turtle eggs were found on Thai Mueang Beach, north of Phuket, which was believed to have been laid by the same turtle that came ashore at Mai Khao Beach just days earlier.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Don’t Blame Me: Deputy PM defends handling of COVID crisis
Phuket students hold anti-government protest
Prayut orders ‘Boss’ probe as ‘new evidence’ surfaces
Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover
OAG under pressure to break silence
Patong bomber escapes, re-arrested announce police
Vietnam suspends wildlife trade as pandemic prods action
Phuket Property Guide: Covid Crash – The real deal
Confirmed: Embassy letters needed for Immigration ’visa extension’
Public fury as ‘Boss’ allowed to walk free
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Red Bull cop killer gets away with it! Covid impacts Phuket Vegetarian Festival? || July 24
Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams truck parked along bypass road
Wild tiger population on course to double numbers
Phuket Vegetarian Festival takes a COVID hit
A second wave can be quelled, say health bigwigs

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

How they want to restart with domestic tourism who have money to spend and closed borders ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

'as if they are worried that any plan announced will be perceived as a promise' TAT have no ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

Sir Burr, only problem with the whole 'its Phuket own fault' is the whole south is doing jus...(Read More)

Public fury as ‘Boss’ allowed to walk free

...people involved and try to clear the issue on the spot and at a low level if possible. Thats simp...(Read More)

Public fury as ‘Boss’ allowed to walk free

I agree with Island man that you have corruption in every country. The disadvantage of developed cou...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

@ CaptainJack, I agree with you, however tourists come with flight return ticket. Is possible that t...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

The Attorney-General learned the 'dropping' from the media, as he is on upcountry inspection...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Earlier to start, earlier to recover

The low numbers of Thais coming here could be because of Phuket's bad reputation among Thais of ...(Read More)

OAG under pressure to break silence

They are funny. Just confirming more and more, after 8 years of the accident, the corruption out of ...(Read More)

Patong bomber escapes, re-arrested announce police

All 'escapes' have a story behind it here in Thailand. Incompetence or corruption. Any more ...(Read More)

 

M Beach Club Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket

 