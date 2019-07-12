Kata Rocks
Ammonia-leak area of Phuket ice factory shut down by order

PHUKET: The ice and water factory in Rawai that caused an ammonia leak early last Friday morning, forcing local residents to evacuate their homes, has been ordered to shut down the area in the factory that caused the leak until repairs are made to ensure that another dangerous gas leak does not occur.

healthSafety
By Chutharat Plerin

Saturday 13 July 2019, 08:45AM

Even tampering or removing the notice itself is punishable by law, officials warned. Photo: Rawai Municipality

The Happy Crystal ice and water-making plant located behind Rawai Temple (Wat Sawang Arom) suffered the gas leak at 2am last Friday (July 5),

Rescue workers, civil defence volunteers, firefighters and officials from Phuket Provincial Defence Office were called to the scene and advised local residents to keep away from the area.

The gas leak was soon under control, with residents allowed to return to their homes after 3am. (See story here.)

The same factory suffered a similar leak in October 2017, forcing local residents to evacuate the area and stay 500 metres away for almost 10 hours before the situation was brought under control. (See story here.)

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in air causes immediate burning of the nose, throat and respiratory tract. This can cause bronchiolar and alveolar edema, and airway destruction resulting in respiratory distress or failure. Inhalation of lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation.

The order this week to shut down the affected parts of the factory until repairs are made came on Tuesday (July 9)

Jaran Nongsuk of Phuket Provincial Office of the Ministry of Industry (PPIO), explained, “Our investigation found that the ammonia gas leak came from a tube fitted to an ice-making machine that can produce about 30 tons of ice per day.”

Mr Jaran confirmed that under the order no persons were permitted to work in the area where the leak occurred or operate any equipment associated with the leak.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“The rest of the factory is allowed to continue to operate,” he said.

Mr Jaran noted that the order was issued under Section 55 of the Factory Act 1992, which incurs a fine of up to B200,000 or even up to two years in prison, or both.

“It also incurs a B5,000 a day fine until the business complies with the order,” Mr Jaran explained.

The order itself, posted at the site, must stay in place, he added.

“Under Section 60 of the Factory Act, any persons found removing or damaging the notice may be fined B50,000 or even jailed up to six months, or both,” Mr Jaran said.

PPIO senior official Boonsong Kaewkhao confirmed that Happy Crystal Co Ltd has until Aug 9 to make the factory area safe.

“If the operator disagrees with the order, an appeal may be filed within 30 days from the date of the order,” he said.

“And before that area of the factory may operate again, we must first inspect the equipment to make sure it complies with safety standards,” Mr Boonsong added.

