PHUKET: A number of residents in Rawai who lived close to the Rawai Temple were forced to evacuate their properties yesterday night and this morning when it was revealed that ammonia gas was leaking from a nearby ice and water making facility.

Monday 23 October 2017, 10:24AM

Emergency services attend to the scene of the ammonia leak. Photo: Rawai Municipality

The factory was temporarily shutdown following the incident.

At 9pm yesterday (Oct 22), Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos received report of an ammonia leak at a ice and water factory located behind the Rawai Temple (Sawang Arom Temple).

Rescue workers, civil defence volunteers, firefighters, and officials from Phuket Provincial Defence Office were called to the scene and advised local resident to keep 500 metres away from the area.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Oct 23), Mayor Aroon confirmed that the situation was under control by 6:40am and that residents were all back in their properties.

“There was about 2,000 litres of ammonia that leaked from the factory. We have already contacted the Phuket Provincial Industry Office so they can look into the incident.

“The factory was temporarily shutdown today (Oct 23) so the source of the leak could be identified and fixed.” Mayor Aroon said.

“All residents have been allowed to return to their properties,” he added.