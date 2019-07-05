THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Rawai residents forced to evacuate due to ammonia gas leak

PHUKET: Residents in Rawai living close to Rawai Temple were forced to evacuate their properties in the middle of the night when it was discovered that ammonia gas was leaking from a nearby ice and water making facility.

healthSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 5 July 2019, 10:16AM

Rawai residents were woken up and evacuated from their homes at 2am due to an ammonia gas leak at an ice and water factory. Photo: Jom Patamakanthin / Facebook

Rawai residents were woken up and evacuated from their homes at 2am due to an ammonia gas leak at an ice and water factory. Photo: Jom Patamakanthin / Facebook

Rawai residents were woken up and evacuated from their homes at 2am due to an ammonia gas leak at an ice and water factory. Photo: Jom Patamakanthin / Facebook

Rawai residents were woken up and evacuated from their homes at 2am due to an ammonia gas leak at an ice and water factory. Photo: Jom Patamakanthin / Facebook

At 2am this morning (July 5), Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos received a report of an ammonia gas leak at an ice and water factory located behind Rawai Temple (Wat Sawang Arom).

Rescue workers, civil defence volunteers, firefighters, and officials from Phuket Provincial Defence Office were called to the scene and advised local residents to keep away from the area.

Speaking to The Phuket News today, Mayor Aroon confirmed that the situation was under control by about 3am and that residents were all back in their properties.

“A pipe connected to the ammonia tank had broken off causing the gas to leak,” he confirmed.

In October 2017, the same factory had a similar leak forcing local residents to evacuate the area and stay 500 metres away for almost 10 hours before the situation was brought under control. (See story here.)

Laguna Golf Phuket

The mayor confirmed that an investigation into the leak is underway. “Today we contacted the Phuket Provincial Industry Office to look into the incident. The factory will be investigated and charged accordingly,” he confirmed.

Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News that the factory has not been ordered to temporarily shut down as of yet.

“All residents have been allowed to return to their properties,” he added.

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in air causes immediate burning of the nose, throat and respiratory tract. This can cause bronchiolar and alveolar edema, and airway destruction resulting in respiratory distress or failure. Inhalation of lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket wildlife officials install monkey warning signs around Mudong canal
Dengue fever epidemic declared
133,000 kids do dangerous jobs, survey finds
Dengue on the decline in Phuket
Man holds box cutter to own throat at Phuket bank, taken safely into custody
‘Extremely poisonous’ pesticides found in blood of pregnant women
Boy, 7, savaged by dogs near Sarasin Bridge
Swine fever virus found in China tourist sausages at Phuket Airport
Phuket Opinion: ‘Reviving’ drowning victims
Taxi explodes during gas refill
Pollution puts Bangkok on red alert as rain makers deployed
Bangkok ninth worst city on Earth for air quality
Thousands stung in Australian blue bottle invasion
Street vendor rules in Bangkok ’hurting tourism’
Workplace safety plan a hazard, say critics

 

Phuket community
Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Pinot is correct. Ma-ann knew there were serious issues, but he also did NOTHING. This pathetic excu...(Read More)

Phuket’s MaAnn scrambles to find lifeguards for Surin Beach

Complete incompetence. Ma-ann knew that there were serious issues for the last 2 years. He hired lif...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

does it makes the waves smaller, the ripcurrent less strong and the danger less when lifguards are a...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

This is on the head of the Surin OrBorTor. He was directly responsible for leaving Surin Beach witho...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

At this point, this so-called "Governor" must be considered complicit in every drowning on...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Way lame comment from Pascale. This isn't a "warm & fuzzy" gesture, it should be o...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

"Thai culture only cares about life, not death," I see many monuments around Thailand, eg....(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Mr Pascale, with an attitude, like yours, nothing would ever change, kids would still work in the co...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

All those who are concerned that there is no official memorial service could meet at some pier and l...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Thai culture only cares about life, not death. Rather like my ponies. Maybe it's not a bad way ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand

 