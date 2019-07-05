PHUKET: Residents in Rawai living close to Rawai Temple were forced to evacuate their properties in the middle of the night when it was discovered that ammonia gas was leaking from a nearby ice and water making facility.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 5 July 2019, 10:16AM

Rawai residents were woken up and evacuated from their homes at 2am due to an ammonia gas leak at an ice and water factory. Photo: Jom Patamakanthin / Facebook

At 2am this morning (July 5), Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos received a report of an ammonia gas leak at an ice and water factory located behind Rawai Temple (Wat Sawang Arom).

Rescue workers, civil defence volunteers, firefighters, and officials from Phuket Provincial Defence Office were called to the scene and advised local residents to keep away from the area.

Speaking to The Phuket News today, Mayor Aroon confirmed that the situation was under control by about 3am and that residents were all back in their properties.

“A pipe connected to the ammonia tank had broken off causing the gas to leak,” he confirmed.

In October 2017, the same factory had a similar leak forcing local residents to evacuate the area and stay 500 metres away for almost 10 hours before the situation was brought under control. (See story here . )

The mayor confirmed that an investigation into the leak is underway. “Today we contacted the Phuket Provincial Industry Office to look into the incident. The factory will be investigated and charged accordingly,” he confirmed.

Mayor Aroon told The Phuket News that the factory has not been ordered to temporarily shut down as of yet.

“All residents have been allowed to return to their properties,” he added.

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in air causes immediate burning of the nose, throat and respiratory tract. This can cause bronchiolar and alveolar edema, and airway destruction resulting in respiratory distress or failure. Inhalation of lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation.