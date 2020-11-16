BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Ambassadors continue Phuket ‘fam trip’

PHUKET: The ambassadorial visit to Phuket in the hope of boosting tourism to the island continued yesterday (Nov 15) with a tour of Phuket Town.

tourismCOVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 November 2020, 12:31PM

The ambassadorial tour of Phuket continued yesterday (Nov 15). Photo: PR Phuket

The delegation was formally welcomed to Phuket by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at an event held at the Katathani resort, located in the heart of Kata, one of the hardest hit areas on the island. Photo: PR Phuket

Phuket Vice Governor Piyaphong Chuwong. Photo: PR Phuket

Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of Phuket Tourist Association. Photo: PR Phuket

The delegation was formally welcomed to Phuket by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at an event held at the Katathani resort, located in the heart of Kata, one of the hardest hit areas on the island. Photo: PR Phuket

The delegation includes nine ambassadors, representing the Czech Republic, Chile, Poland, Netherlands, Russia,  Luxembourg, Singapore, Nepal and Mexico, explained a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Also joining the delegation were senior diplomatic representatives from Indonesia, Kosovo, Belgium and Malaysia, and Consul-Generals from Australia and New Zealand.

Other representatives of major tourism source markets, such as France, have also joined the tour, with spouses and guests joining the visit bringing the total number of visitors joining the “Ambassador’s Trip to Phuket 2020” to 23, the report confirmed.

Leading the delegation as hosts were Phuket Vice Governor Piyaphong Chuwong along with his wife Mrs Natthaporn, along with Chittipat Tongprasroeth, Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Protocol; Chatri Archjananun, Director-General of the Department of Consular Affairs; Kosin Pholmung, Chief of the Phuket Passport Office; and Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of Phuket Tourist Association.

The delegation yesterday began their tour of Phuket Old Town with a visit to the Peranakannitat Museum, located in the century-old Standard Chartered Bank building and showcasing the traditional heritage of the Peranakan (“Straits Chinese”) people living in Phuket Town.

The delegation then walked through the Old Town area to appreciate the local stores, the community and the architecture of the Sino-Portuguese shophouses, said the report.

The delegation also stopped by the Woo Gallery & Boutique Hotel before moving on to the Blue Elephant restaurant for a cooking class.

The visit to Phuket by the delegation is hoped to boost tourism to Phuket by having the ambassadors and other envoys report to their home countries the tourism activities available on the island.

After arriving at Phuket International Airport on Saturday, the delegation was escorted through the terminal and briefed on the Special Tourist Visa (STV) screening measures at the airport, and the COVID-19 testing procedures.

The delegation was formally welcomed to the island by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at an event held at the Katathani resort, located in the heart of Kata, one of the worst-suffering areas on Phuket due to the tourism shutdown COVID-19 protection measures.

The visit continues, and will conclude, today.

