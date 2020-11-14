Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ambassadors arrive for Phuket test trip

Ambassadors arrive for Phuket test trip

PHUKET: Diplomats and spouses from 15 countries arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14) to begin a three-day visit that is hoped to build confidence among tourists to holiday on the island.

COVID-19tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 November 2020, 05:49PM

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

The ambassadors from 15 countries and their spouses arrived in Phuket today (Nov 14). Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The delegation, which included ambassadors and their spouses, landed at Phuket International Airport at 11:30am to be greeted by Phuket Vice Governor Piyaphong Chuwong and his wife Mrs Natthaporn, and Phuket airport General Manager Thanee Chuangchoo.

Also present to greet the arrivals were Kosin Phonmang, Chief of the Phuket Passport Office, and Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of the Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) President, who was instrumental in organising the visit.

After disembarking, the delegation was escorted through the terminal and briefed on the Special Tourist Visa (STV) screening measure at the airport, and the COVID-19 testing procedures.

As explained at a press conference on Thursday, the visit aims to boost confidence among the potential tourists from Phuket’s main tourism source markets.

The ambassadors and country representatives invited to join the visit are from the countries that formed the top 10 source markets for tourists to Phuket in 2019, Mr Bhummikitti explained at the event.

“During the visit, the delegates are to take part in tourism activities. This will help to create a favourable tourism image of the island to build confidence among both Thai and foreign tourists, Mr Bhummikitti said.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“This project hopes to revive and stimulate the economy and create awareness of the Phuket tourism situation. Their trip will include touring attractions and listening to lectures on the Special Tourist Visa (STV) measures, and to review the screening procedures at the airport.

“Representatives from each embassy will communicate back to their own country about the re-opening of Phuket tourism,” he explained.

“This project is also expected to boost employment and incomes in Phuket by attracting Thai and foreign tourists,” Mr Bhummikitti said.

While on Thursday it was announced the representatives of some 30 countries were to arrive in Phuket for the three-day visit, a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand confirmed that today only ambassadorial representatives of 15 countries had arrived.

When the representatives from the remaining 15 countries that as of Thursday were expected to join the visit will arrive has yet to be explained.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Quarantine debate next week
Phuket election candidates warned of campaign rules
PHUKET XTRA VIDEO: Thai hotel had guest jailed, TripAdvisor doesn’t forget! ’Smart Pier’ project? || November 13
Alro changes regulations on SorPorKor land use
Bangkok set for day of rallies
‘Let’s Go Halves’ campaign a boon for Phuket
Suu Kyi’s party wins absolute majority in Myanmar polls
Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review
Phuket Smart Bus to ride again
Passengers stuck at Phuket airport after flights delayed for 7 hours
Police probe into Phuket student’s death drags to a silent halt
Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image
Dozens more placed under quarantine after contact with South Korean soldier
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No protests for monks! Cannabis helping 70% of Thailand patients! || November 12
E-ferry developer vies for Andaman ‘Smart Pier’ project

 

Phuket community
Alro changes regulations on SorPorKor land use

Criminal. This is supposed to be agricultural use. That means ONLY for growing things on and nothing...(Read More)

Police probe into Phuket student’s death drags to a silent halt

Funny how 2 RTP Colonels ping-pong the hot egg to each other and next refuse comment, not come with ...(Read More)

Passengers stuck at Phuket airport after flights delayed for 7 hours

Get a grip Shwe. They will have to sit even closer to each other in an airplane....(Read More)

Alro changes regulations on SorPorKor land use

Officials no longer even need to try and hide their corrupt actions...just ram it through and carry ...(Read More)

Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image

Boost domestic- or international tourism? Get foreigners living here home first. New Zealand friend ...(Read More)

Alro changes regulations on SorPorKor land use

No doubt this will be retroactive and a certain 'chicken farmer' will suddenly free herself ...(Read More)

Passengers stuck at Phuket airport after flights delayed for 7 hours

Nice social distancing...(Read More)

Tripadvisor warn Thai hotel that sued guest over bad review

Be careful what you wish for. The restaurant in Kamala that gouged Thais was only been open for a fe...(Read More)

Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image

They can organize whatever they want as long as the quarantine is not cancelled the economy will not...(Read More)

Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

k,,,what has your friend got to do with the price of fish?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
K9 Point
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
AVC Engineering
Phuket Property
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 