Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image

Ambassadors’ trip to Phuket hoped boost tourism image

PHUKET: Local tourism figures are hoping that a visit to Phuket by ambassadors and representatives from some 30 countries will help boost tourism to the island, and hence help to provide some relief to the Phuket’s devastated tourism industry.

COVID-19tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 13 November 2020, 11:35AM

The visit to Phuket by ambassadors and rep[resetatives of some 30 countries was officially announced yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

The visit to Phuket by ambassadors and rep[resetatives of some 30 countries was officially announced yesterday (Nov 12). Photo: Phuket Tourist Association

The 60 delegates in total will arrive in Phuket tomorrow and stay until Monday (Nov 16).

The visit has been organised by the Phuket City Development (PKCD) consortium of Phuket-based companies in collaboration with the Phuket Tourism Business Association.

The visit was officially announced at the PKCD offices at the Baan & Beyond mall on the bypass road yesterday (Nov 12).

Present to announce the visit top executives from the PKCD, along with Vice Governor Piyaphong Chuwong and Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam. Also present was Narong Promjitta, representing the Southern Region chapter of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB). 

The Ambassadors and country representatives invited to join the visit are from the countries that formed the top 10 source markets for tourists to Phuket in 2019, Mr Bhummikitti explained at the event.

During the visit, the delegates take part in tourism activities. This will help to create a favourable tourism image of the island to build confidence among both Thai and foreign tourists, he added.

“This project hopes to revive and stimulate the economy and create awareness of the Phuket tourism situation,” Mr Bhummikitti said.

“Their trip will include touring attractions and listening to lectures on the Special Tourist Visa (STV) measures, and to review the screening procedures at the airport,” he explained.

Thai Residential

“Representatives from each embassy will communicate back to their own country about the re-opening of Phuket tourism,” Mr Bhummikitti said.

“This project is also expected to boost employment and incomes in Phuket by attracting Thai and foreign tourists,” he concluded.

A release by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department of Thailand (PR Phuket) admitted the severity of the impact the COVID crisis has has on Phuket.

“Due to the situation of the COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand and effectively controlling the epidemic, the future of Phuket’s tourism industry is still in crisis,” the release said.

“Phuket’s tourism industry relies on foreign tourists, so while this situation continues, it will affect the survival of the tourism industry of Phuket province. 

“At this time, foreign tourists from abroad are still unable to travel [directly] to Phuket. Right now, Phuket’s major customer groups are domestic travelers which are Thai citizens.

“But expats who work and live in Thailand are important target groups to increase and boost the economy of Phuket. As well as that, it is an important to show confidence in the tourism in Phuket,” the release noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police probe into Phuket student’s death drags to a silent halt
Dozens more placed under quarantine after contact with South Korean soldier
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: No protests for monks! Cannabis helping 70% of Thailand patients! || November 12
E-ferry developer vies for Andaman ‘Smart Pier’ project
Qatar Airways to reinstate flights to Phuket
TAT deputy reveals tourist entry numbers
Tonino Lamborghini to launch luxury hotel in Phuket
Huge China-backed trade pact to be signed at Southeast Asian summit
Police hunt 7-Eleven robber in Wichit
Tourism minister warns of domestic slowdown
Monks barred from rallies
Ao Por confirmed as location to receive overseas yachts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Army house puts Prime Minister’s in jeopardy? Thailand’s first ’e-ferry’! || November 11
Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case
Prayut awaits charter court ruling on residence

 

Phuket community
Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

A thai friend returned from a 3 months holiday in Germany. Now he is 15 days in quarantine in Bangko...(Read More)

E-ferry developer vies for Andaman ‘Smart Pier’ project

World wide is now enough documentation of fire departments available about how difficult it is to ex...(Read More)

Tourism minister warns of domestic slowdown

Is the Tourism- & Sports Minister the one who owns 6 golf courses? Or is that another Minister?...(Read More)

E-ferry developer vies for Andaman ‘Smart Pier’ project

Upgrades to world standards, with many priorities. Many things 'smart'. Ok, but how about tr...(Read More)

TAT deputy reveals tourist entry numbers

"Relaxed visa criteria"? Does a family of 4 need a 2 million THB at their disposal before...(Read More)

Thailand’s first ‘e-ferry’ arrives in Phuket

Great Boat for a Lake or calm body of water. Andaman Sea, I don't think so. I'm no boat bu...(Read More)

Qatar Airways to reinstate flights to Phuket

Lol - for what? The masses of snowbirds is just a Thai official story. As long as STV means ASQ/ALSQ...(Read More)

TAT deputy reveals tourist entry numbers

How about we let them eat just 331 gains of rice for next 9 months, we would be keeping them partial...(Read More)

Tourism minister warns of domestic slowdown

There will be a vaccine in a few months. What SIMPLE process are the Thai authorities putting in pla...(Read More)

Tourism and Sports Ministry targets 10mn high-season domestic trips

@Kurt "defusing, derailing,diverting" ? Great choice of words ! What part of my comment d...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
AVC Engineering
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
K9 Point
Property in Phuket

 